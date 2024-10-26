PKL 11: Bengal Warriorz, U Mumba Play Out Thriller; Season Gets Its First Tie

The Bengal Warriorz and the U Mumba played out a scintillating game at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, in Hyderabad on Saturday. While the Bengal Warriorz had the advantage for most of the game, U Mumba fought back, and at the final whistle, both sides were locked on 31-31, and had to settle for the draw. The result was the first tie of Pro Kabaddi League season 11. (More Sports News)