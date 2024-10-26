Other Sports

PKL 11: Bengal Warriorz, U Mumba Play Out Thriller; Season Gets Its First Tie

Going into the final minute, U Mumba had a one-point lead but the Bengal Warriorz fought back to bring it back to level terms in the engrossing Pro Kabaddi League season 11 clash

Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match in Hyderabad
Action from the Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match in Hyderabad. Photo: Special Arrangement
The Bengal Warriorz and the U Mumba played out a scintillating game at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, in Hyderabad on Saturday. While the Bengal Warriorz had the advantage for most of the game, U Mumba fought back, and at the final whistle, both sides were locked on 31-31, and had to settle for the draw. The result was the first tie of Pro Kabaddi League season 11. (More Sports News)

The Bengal Warriorz made a quick start with Maninder Singh causing the most problems for the U Mumba side, who were trailing in the early exchanges. However, Manjeet helped U Mumba bring the contest to level terms, even though the Bengal Warriorz looked solid in defence.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

It was a tight contest right from the beginning, and both sides had trouble holding onto a lead. For the Bengal Warriorz, Fazel Atrachali, Maninder Singh and Sushil Kambrekar were doing most of the heavy lifting early on, and at the 10-minute mark they led by 1-point.

And as the first half progressed, the Mighty Maninder continued to rake in the points, which helped the Bengal Warriorz stay ahead of their opponents. With just under 5 minutes to go in the half, young Sushil Kambrekar inflicted an ALL OUT on the U Mumba, which helped the Bengal Warriorz further extend the lead. At the half-time interval, the Bengal Warriorz led 20-13.

After the break, the Bengal Warriorz kept the U Mumba side at bay. Led by Fazel Atrachali, the Bengal Warriorz defence wore a compact look and weren’t letting anything pass by. Meanwhile, the combination of Maninder and Sushil Kambrekar were doing well in attack.

But just as the half-hour mark came by in the contest, the U Mumba side started to mount quite a comeback. With 10 minutes in the game, the Bengal Warriorz led by 2 points, and it was getting closer than Fazel and co would have wanted.

In the final phase of play, Fazel led the defence brilliantly but could not prevent Manjeet from inflicting an ALL OUT on the Bengal Warriorz, which kick started the U Mumba comeback.

Going into the final minute, U Mumba had a 1-point lead but the Bengal Warriorz fought back to bring it back to level terms. Eventually, the very well contested match finished as a tie. For U Mumba, Manjeet and Sombir were the stars, while Maninder Singh and Mayur Kadam were the pick of the players for the Bengal Warriorz.

The schedule for PKL season 11 matches on Sunday, October 27 is as follows:

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas – 8pm

Match 2: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants – 9pm

