GSIC, Sportzprix Announce Collaboration To Advance Sports Technology In India

GSIC and Sportzprix signed an MoU in New Delhi on September 23
The partnership aims to bolster the Indian sports technology ecosystem
Sportzprix brings local leadership, enhancing global partnerships
The Global Sports Innovation Centre (GSIC), powered by Microsoft, and Hyderabad-based Sportzprix signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 23, aiming to drive sports technology innovation across India. The partnership will seek to accelerate the Indian sports-tech ecosystem, fostering global partnerships and supporting domestic start-ups to access international markets.
Global Expertise Meets Local Leadership
As a part of the new collaboration, GSIC will contribute its global expertise, technological capital, and an international network of over 400 members to India. Sportzprix will bring in local leadership and connections with government and industry. Sportzprix also has a proven track record of building India's grassroots and professional sports ecosystem.
"India stands at the cusp of becoming a global sports powerhouse, and technology will be the catalyst," Prasad Mangipudi, Sportzprix Director, said. "Our partnership with GSIC brings the best of global innovation to Indian soil, empowering entrepreneurs, federations, and governments to build a dynamic sports technology ecosystem that benefits athletes and fans alike. We also see a huge insourcing of sports tech projects through GSIC’s supportsupport."
Key Initiatives From Partnership
Key initiatives from the collaboration include establishing a Sports Technology Innovation Centre in Telangana; other states will also host innovation centres. The collaboration helps global GSIC members enter and grow in India. It will develop business-process outsourcing hubs.
India will host world-class events, such as the GSIC Summit APAC. The partnership also promotes investments into Indian sports-tech start-ups, helping them access international markets and capital.
"At GSIC, we aim to act as a bridge for internationalisation, supporting the creation of a solid local sports-tech ecosystem in India that can benefit from our global presence across different territories," Iris Cordoba, Managing Director of GSIC, said.
"This collaboration with Sportzprix opens the door to new opportunities for innovation and knowledge exchange, while reinforcing India’s position as a key market for the sports industry."
GSIC's recently launched Sports Innovation Testing Lab in Valencia offers a platform for companies to test solutions in sports entities and venues within the Valencian region.