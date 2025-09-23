GSIC, Sportzprix Announce Collaboration To Advance Sports Technology In India

GSIC and Sportzprix have collaborated to enhance India’s sports technology landscape, establishing innovation centres and supporting local startups

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
GSIC, Sportzprix Announce Collaboration To Advance Sports Technology In India
GSIC, Sportzprix announce collaboration to advance sports technology in India. | Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • GSIC and Sportzprix signed an MoU in New Delhi on September 23

  • The partnership aims to bolster the Indian sports technology ecosystem

  • Sportzprix brings local leadership, enhancing global partnerships

The Global Sports Innovation Centre (GSIC), powered by Microsoft, and Hyderabad-based Sportzprix signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 23, aiming to drive sports technology innovation across India. The partnership will seek to accelerate the Indian sports-tech ecosystem, fostering global partnerships and supporting domestic start-ups to access international markets.

Global Expertise Meets Local Leadership

As a part of the new collaboration, GSIC will contribute its global expertise, technological capital, and an international network of over 400 members to India. Sportzprix will bring in local leadership and connections with government and industry. Sportzprix also has a proven track record of building India's grassroots and professional sports ecosystem.

"India stands at the cusp of becoming a global sports powerhouse, and technology will be the catalyst," Prasad Mangipudi, Sportzprix Director, said. "Our partnership with GSIC brings the best of global innovation to Indian soil, empowering entrepreneurs, federations, and governments to build a dynamic sports technology ecosystem that benefits athletes and fans alike. We also see a huge insourcing of sports tech projects through GSIC’s supportsupport."

Key Initiatives From Partnership

Key initiatives from the collaboration include establishing a Sports Technology Innovation Centre in Telangana; other states will also host innovation centres. The collaboration helps global GSIC members enter and grow in India. It will develop business-process outsourcing hubs.

Related Content
Related Content

India will host world-class events, such as the GSIC Summit APAC. The partnership also promotes investments into Indian sports-tech start-ups, helping them access international markets and capital.

"At GSIC, we aim to act as a bridge for internationalisation, supporting the creation of a solid local sports-tech ecosystem in India that can benefit from our global presence across different territories," Iris Cordoba, Managing Director of GSIC, said.

"This collaboration with Sportzprix opens the door to new opportunities for innovation and knowledge exchange, while reinforcing India’s position as a key market for the sports industry."

GSIC's recently launched Sports Innovation Testing Lab in Valencia offers a platform for companies to test solutions in sports entities and venues within the Valencian region.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Pakistan Send Half Of Sri Lankan Team Back To Dressing Room

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Karnataka Name KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna In Probables List

  3. Former Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Dies Aged 92

  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Performs Samoa Dance On Return From Retirement - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

  2. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  3. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  4. Mehbooba Mufti, others Under House Arrest On The Day Of Hurriyat Leader Abdul Gani Bhat’s Funeral

  5. Kolkata Weekly Weather Forecast: Rainy Days, Humidity and Temperatures Up To 32°C

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  2. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  3. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

World News

  1. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  2. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  3. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  4. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures