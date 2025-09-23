GSIC, Sportzprix Announce Collaboration To Advance Sports Technology In India

"India stands at the cusp of becoming a global sports powerhouse, and technology will be the catalyst," Prasad Mangipudi, Sportzprix Director, said. "Our partnership with GSIC brings the best of global innovation to Indian soil, empowering entrepreneurs, federations, and governments to build a dynamic sports technology ecosystem that benefits athletes and fans alike. We also see a huge insourcing of sports tech projects through GSIC’s supportsupport."