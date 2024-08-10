Other Sports

Gianmarco Tamberi Profile: Joint-Gold Medalist High Jumper Of Tokyo Olympics, Hospitalised In Paris

Reigning joint champion Tamberi's participation in the men's high jump final is uncertain. He also had an unforgettable moment at the Paris Olympics 2024 when he lost his wedding ring in the Seine River during the opening ceremony

Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy, reacts during the mens high jump. AP Photo
Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy, reacts during the men's high jump qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
It was almost 109 years after a gold medal was shared in an Olympic Games when Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim famously asked the official, "Can we have two golds?" in Tokyo 2021. He shared the top step of the podium with Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi in the men's high jump. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

Often known for his fun-loving personality, Tamberi is very unlikely to defend his gold medal in Saturday's men's high jump final due to a kidney ailment. He had delayed his arrival in Paris after suffering renal issues and suspected kidney stones, but somehow managed to get through the qualifications.

His health deteriorated in the last few days and he was taken to the hospital on Saturday morning after vomiting blood twice, he informed in a post on Instagram.

Tamberi became the European outdoor champion in 2024 and the World outdoor champion in the year 2023. He won the 2021 Diamond League crown, becoming the first-ever Italian to do so, and repeated this in 2022.

Fencer Arianna Errigo and high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi were named as Italy’s flagbearers for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. - AP
2024 Paris Olympic Games: Who Are Arianna Errigo And Gianmarco Tamberi, Italy's Flagbearers

BY Associated Press

During the 2022 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, Tamberi joined Dominique Wilkins's team and executed a putback dunk, becoming the first high jump champion to participate in the Celebrity Game.

With a height of 1.91m, Tamberi has won nine national championship titles and holds national records for high jump indoor - 2.38m and for high jump outdoor - 2.89m.

