Former Team India Cricketer Harbhajan Singh Appointed As Ambassador For Sports In Dubai

The former Indian off-spinner joins an elite panel of international sports ambassadors tasked with enhancing Dubai's position as a global sporting hub

Harbhajan Singh (far right) posing with the stars at the event. Photo: X/harbhajan_singh
Dubai Sports Council has announced the appointment of Indian cricket legend Harbhajan Singh as Sports Ambassador for Dubai, marking a significant step in the emirate's commitment to developing its sporting infrastructure and culture. (More Cricket News)

The announcement was made in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, along with other distinguished sports personalities including UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, tennis star Sania Mirza, and football icon Patrice Evra.

Harbhajan Singh, who has represented India in over 100 Test matches and claimed more than 700 international wickets across formats, brings his extensive experience and global influence to this prestigious role.

The former Indian off-spinner joins an elite panel of international sports ambassadors tasked with enhancing Dubai's position as a global sporting hub.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed as an Ambassador for sports in Dubai in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Mohammed and other esteemed stakeholders," said Harbhajan Singh.

"This role presents an exciting opportunity to work closely with Dubai Sports Council to develop world-class infrastructure, nurture talent, and bring premier sporting events to this dynamic city. The trust placed in me to help build a strong foundation for sports in Dubai is both humbling and motivating."

The appointment aligns with Dubai's vision to become a leading global destination for sports, bringing together a diverse group of sporting legends including Khabib Nurmagomedov, former UFC Lightweight Champion, Sania Mirza, multiple Grand Slam tennis champion, Patrice Evra, former Manchester United and France football star.

These sporting icons will play a vital role in strengthening Dubai's sports ecosystem by advancing state-of-the-art infrastructure, attracting prestigious international events, nurturing local talent, and promoting sports tourism.

