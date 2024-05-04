Other Sports

Following In Her Mother's Footsteps: Olympian Sahana Encourages Daughter Pavana To Shine In Senior Events

The 18-year-old Pavana Nagaraj is chip off the old block, daughter of women’s National High Jump record holder Sahana Kumari and 2010 National Inter-State men’s 100m champion BG Nagaraj, won the Asian u20 gold with a personal best Long Jump of 6.32m

Advertisement

SAI
Pavana Nagaraj with her mother Sahana Kumari. Photo: SAI
info_icon

Chip off an old block, Pavana Nagaraj, daughter of an Olympian and national record holder, proved that sporting excellence runs in her blood as she clinched victory in the women's Long Jump competition at the U20 Asian Athletics Championships in Dubai following the advice of her athlete parents. (More Sports News)

At a young age of 18, Pavana Nagaraj, the daughter of women’s National High Jump record holder Sahana Kumari and 2010 National Inter-State men’s 100m champion BG Nagaraj, claimed the Asian U20 gold with a personal best Long Jump of 6.32m. This success followed Sahana Kumari's suggestion for Pavana to concentrate more on Long Jump after initially starting out as a high jumper.

Advertisement

The switch to long jump came in during her training as a heptathlete. Sahana Kumari, a coach with SAI, expressed her desire for her daughter to continue competing in multi-event competitions. "We want her to participate in multiple events to ensure her overall development. This is something that this generation lacks. They tend to focus solely on one discipline," she explained to the media.

Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji had bagged silver medal in women's 100m hurdles at the Hangzhou Asian Games in October 2023. - File
Paris Olympics 2024: MOC Approves Jyothi Yarraji And Shaili Singh's Proposals For Foreign Competitions

BY PTI

“I told her rather than stick to one event, she should try the Heptathlon to discover her strength. We want her to excel in multi events and she has to understand which event she is good at. As parents, or as coaches, we are not forcing her to take up any particular discipline. We’re only supporting her so she can enjoy her journey,” Sahana Kumari stated.

Advertisement

Pavana Nagaraj is a Khelo India Scholarship scheme athlete since 2018

Pavana considers her mother as her backbone in her career. “She always accompanies me to competitions, and always backs me. Her support and presence has brought me this far. I don’t think most athletes get to feel this, and I am really blessed. I’ll always be grateful to both my parents for putting me on the right path on the field and off the field,” she said.

Sahana said she is proud too. “As a mother, I’m really happy to have a daughter like Pavana. Seeing your child succeed and realise her dream gives parents a lot of happiness. We want her to excel in the senior competitions as well. And we keep telling her to focus on the senior events, especially the Olympics as the bigger target.

“The main thing is to focus and be dedicated to what you want. The mindset that we give to her sometimes maybe irritates her but later she understands, what my parents say are actually good for me,” Sahana said.

Three-time U.S. Olympian Emma Coburn. - null
Three-Time US Olympian Emma Coburn Says Paris Dream 'Is Over' After Ankle Fracture And Surgery

BY Associated Press

Pavana’s father BG Nagaraj is also an acclaimed sprinter who won the men’s 100m gold in the AFI National Inter-State Championships in Patiala in 2010. He was crowned the fastest man in India back then for recording a time of 10.50 seconds at the 2010 Asian Games trials. He currently works with the Railways.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates