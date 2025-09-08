EuroBasket 2025 Round Of 16 Wrap: Luka Doncic Leads Slovenia To Quarters; Georgia Stun France

Doncic recorded 42 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in just 33 minutes, with his performance also seeing him achieve a series of historic feats at the event

Stats Perform
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • Luka Doncic played a crucial role for his country Slovenia

  • Doncic recorded 42 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in just 33 minutes

  • Doncic also joined the 500-point club in EuroBasket history, becoming the fourth Slovenian player to achieve this milestone

Luka Doncic led Slovenia to the quarter-finals of the EuroBasket tournament after a stunning display in their 84-77 victory over Italy on Sunday. 

Doncic recorded 42 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in just 33 minutes, with his performance also seeing him achieve a series of historic feats at the event. 

Indeed, the Los Angeles Lakers star registered his second 40-point game in EuroBasket history, joining an elite group that includes Nikos Galis (six), Doron Jamchi, Lauri Markkanen and Eddy Terrace (all two). 

Doncic also joined the 500-point club in EuroBasket history, becoming the fourth Slovenian player to achieve this milestone, trailing only Goran Dragic (696), Ivo Daneu (515) and Jaka Lakovic (509).

Klemen Prepelic was the only other Slovenian to score in double figures with 11, and Italy's late surge, spearheaded by Simone Fontecchio and Nicolo Melli, was not enough. 

Slovenia will now face defending champions Germany for a place in the final four, but there is a new nation in the quarter-finals after Georgia stunned France. 

Georgia advanced to the last eight for the first time in their history after a dominant 80-70 victory over France, with Tornike Shengelia leading from the front in the win. 

Shengelia registered 24 points and eight rebounds, while American-born Kamar Baldwin also scored 24 for Georgia, who also beat Spain during the group stage. 

France were without the injured Victor Wembanyama, with point guard Sylvain Francisco top-scoring with 14 points and Guerschon Yabusele limited to just 12. 

"Unbelievable. I'm really happy, congrats to my team-mates, everyone, all our fans in Georgia and here," Georgia veteran Giorgi Shermadini said.

"France are amazing, but today we played better in defense and offense."

Georgia will take on Finland, who stunned Nikola Jokic's Serbia, in the next round. They will also be joined by Poland and Greece, who booked their spots in the quarter-finals. 

Jordan Loyd scored 28 points and forward Mateusz Ponitka had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Poland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 80-72, with Turkiye up next for them.

In the last round of 16 match, Greece – who eliminated defending champions Spain in the group stage – beat Israel 84-79, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 34 points.

Published At:
