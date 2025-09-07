EuroBasket Round Of 16 Wrap: Finland Stun Serbia To Progress, Germany Beat Portugal

EuroBasket
Finland beat Serbia
  • Finland beat Serbia to progress from Round of 16

  • Elsewhere, Germany defeated Portugal

  • Turkey also progressed to the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years

Finland stunned the favourites Serbia, 92-86 in the EuroBasket 2025 Round of 16, marking their first win against them since 2009.

The Susijengi, led by Lauri Markkanen’s 29 points and clutch 13 points from Elias Valtonen, jumped out to an early lead with an 11-1 run.

Serbia rallied to tie and lead at half-time, with Nikola Jokic scoring 33 points.

Valtonen led Finland’s strong finish, with several key late-game plays to seal the upset and will play either France or Georgia in the quarter-final. 

"Amazing night. What can I say. We just believed in each other today and just made it happen," Valtonen said.

"You have to shoot the ball when you are open. A couple of looks came to me, they left me open, so I just stepped up and shot with confidence." 

Elsewhere, Germany's Franz Wagner registered 16 points in their convincing 85-58 victory over Portugal.

Despite trailing 32-21 at the intermission, the reigning world champions pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 22-3 run. 

Turkey also progressed to the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years after an 85-79 win against Sweden. 

NBA All-Star Alperen Sengun recorded 24 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists, becoming the first Turkish player since Omer Asik in 2011 to achieve three double-doubles in a single FIBA EuroBasket tournament.

Lithuania saw off hosts Latvia 88-79 in the other Round of 16 encounter, with the Lithuanians climbing to a 12-point advantage in the third quarter. 

While the Latvians reduced the arrears to be within seven points in the final quarter, it was too late to mount a dramatic comeback. 

