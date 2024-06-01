Other Sports

Dormy Open Golf: Diksha Dagar Shoots 2-Under As Tvesa And Pranavi Start Strong In Sweden

IndianGolfUnion/X
Diksha Dagar performs well in the first round of Dormy Open. Photo: IndianGolfUnion/X
Indian women golfers were off to a fine start at the Dormy Open Helsingborg in Sweden despite the play being affected due to storms. (More Sports News)

All four Indians were under par, but only Diksha Dagar, who started in the morning, was able to complete her first round with a birdie-birdie finish for a 2-under 70 and was tied-17th.

Tvesa Malik and Pranavi Urs, each through seven holes, started in the afternoon and had three birdies each.

The fourth Indian in the field, Vani Kapoor was one-under through three holes.

The play was suspended here at the Allerum Golf Club and the first round was likely to be completed on Saturday morning.

Diksha, starting from the tenth, birdied the 12th, 18th, first and then eighth and ninth. She dropped shots on the 13th, 15th and the fifth.

Both Tvesa and Pranavi started from the back nine and had three birdies each before the play was stopped.

England’s Annabell Fuller and Switzerland’s Kim Metraux shot 5-under 67 each to share the lead.

Annabell was bogey free but Kim dropped a shot on par-5 12th and had six other birdies.

France's Perrine Delacour, Denmark’s Nicole Broch Estrup and Swedish amateur Merja Oretengren had all finished their first round at 4-under 68 each.

England’s Cara Gainer was also 4-under but in just eight holes, as she birdied four in a row from the second to the fifth.

Ten players share the seventh place on three-under-par, with seven players in the clubhouse and three players yet to complete their round.

