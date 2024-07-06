Other Sports

Diamond League Paris 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Kishore Jena In Javelin Throw Action

Why will Neeraj Chopra not participate in Diamond League Paris 2024? When will the event be held and where to live stream it? Find all answers in our report

X/SAI Media
File photo of India's Paris Olympics-bound javelin thrower Kishore Jena. Photo: X/SAI Media
info_icon

Less than a month before Paris Olympic Games 2024 kick off, the French capital will host a Wanda Diamond League event on Sunday, July 7. Though the Olympic qualifying window is now closed, the event bears significance, given its timing and location. (More Sports News)

Athletes will gain invaluable exposure to conditions and try to acclimatize themselves before they return for the quadrennial sports extravaganza, later in the month. India's golden spearhead Neeraj Chopra, however, will not take part in the virtual 'dress rehearsal'.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Neeraj is not a part of the entry list for the Paris Diamond League men’s javelin throw competition. That is because he had not included it in his calendar of events, and is currently gearing up for Paris 2024.

Narendra Modi during interaction with Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra on Thursday. - Youtube Narendra Modi
India At Paris Olympics: 'Where Is My Choorma?' PM Modi Reminds Neeraj Chopra Of Tokyo Promise

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“Just to clarify: the Paris Diamond League wasn't part of my competition calendar this season, so I haven't 'withdrawn' from it,” Neeraj Chopra wrote on social media. “I'm focusing on getting ready for the Olympic Games.”

Nevertheless, Neeraj’s compatriot and colleague Kishore Jena will compete at the javelin throw event. Jena, who bagged silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will be hoping to strike form before making his Olympic debut in Paris.

Elsewhere, world record-holders Faith Kipyegon (women's 1500m) and Mondo Duplantis (men’s pole vault) are among the star athletes who’ll be in action at what is known as the Meeting de Paris.

Paris Diamond League 2024 Live Streaming Details

Here's all you need to know about the Paris Diamond League 2024:

When and where will the Paris Diamond League 2024 be held?

The Paris Diamond League 2024 will be held on Sunday, July 7 starting 6:05pm IST at the Stade Charlety in Paris, France.

When will India's Kishore Jena be in action at Diamond League Paris 2024?

India's Kishore Jena will compete in the men's javelin throw event, which will be held on Sunday, July 7 at 8:15pm IST.

Where to watch the Paris Diamond League 2024?

In India, the Paris Diamond League 2024 can be watched on the Sports 18 TV channels. Live streaming of the event will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Outside India, for most of the territories where there are no broadcast partners, action will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nellai Royal Kings Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch NRK Vs CSG Match 4
  2. India Women Vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs RSA-W
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retired, Shubman Gill Reveals New Top Three
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 GER, UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Beat Germany In Dramatic Stuttgart Thriller
  2. Ronaldo Consoles Pepe As Veterans Face 'Cruel' Euro 2024 Exit In Potential Swansongs - Watch
  3. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  4. Venezuela 1(3)-(4)1 Canada, Quarterfinal: Canadians Through To Maiden Copa America Semifinal
  5. POR Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Beat Portugal On Penalties To Book Semi-Finals Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024 Round 3: 'Unbelievable' Coco Gauff A Step Too Far For Qualifier Sonay Kartal
  2. Wimbledon: 'Be Kind To Grass, And It'll Be Kind To You', Sinner Says After Reaching Round Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Match
  4. Wimbledon: Fan Favourite Emma Raducanu Downs Maria Sakkari, Enters Round Of 16
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Major Scare To Beat Frances Tiafoe, Enter Last 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  2. After 18 Years, Policeman Granted Bail In 'Fake Encounter' Case In J&K
  3. ‘You Removed Tribal CM’: BJP’s Chouhan Takes Jibe At Hemant Soren
  4. BSP Leader Death: Police Detain 8 In Armstrong Murder Case, Party Supporters Stage Protest Outside Chennai Hospital
  5. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha Dispels Pregnancy Rumours After Marriage: As Soon As I Step Out, People Think I Am Pregnant
  2. Watch: Justin Bieber Delivers An Electrifying Performance With His Old Hits At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet
  3. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  4. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  5. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
US News
  1. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
  2. It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle
  3. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  4. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  5. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
World News
  1. Dangerous Heatwave Scorches US; Experts Predict Record-Setting Temps
  2. NATO To Keep Pouring Weapons Into Ukraine; Membership Still Off The Table
  3. Andrew Tate Allowed To Leave Romania Ahead Of Trial, Says 'Sham Case Is Falling Apart'
  4. Iran: Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Presidential Election
  5. Biden Says He Was Sick During Debate, Asserts Only 'Lord Almighty' Can Drive Him Out Of Race
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France Beat Portugal To Book Euro 2024 Semi-Final Spot; Canada Beat Venezuela On Penalties In Copa America Quarters