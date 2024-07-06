Less than a month before Paris Olympic Games 2024 kick off, the French capital will host a Wanda Diamond League event on Sunday, July 7. Though the Olympic qualifying window is now closed, the event bears significance, given its timing and location. (More Sports News)
Athletes will gain invaluable exposure to conditions and try to acclimatize themselves before they return for the quadrennial sports extravaganza, later in the month. India's golden spearhead Neeraj Chopra, however, will not take part in the virtual 'dress rehearsal'.
Reigning Olympic and world champion Neeraj is not a part of the entry list for the Paris Diamond League men’s javelin throw competition. That is because he had not included it in his calendar of events, and is currently gearing up for Paris 2024.
“Just to clarify: the Paris Diamond League wasn't part of my competition calendar this season, so I haven't 'withdrawn' from it,” Neeraj Chopra wrote on social media. “I'm focusing on getting ready for the Olympic Games.”
Nevertheless, Neeraj’s compatriot and colleague Kishore Jena will compete at the javelin throw event. Jena, who bagged silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will be hoping to strike form before making his Olympic debut in Paris.
Elsewhere, world record-holders Faith Kipyegon (women's 1500m) and Mondo Duplantis (men’s pole vault) are among the star athletes who’ll be in action at what is known as the Meeting de Paris.
Paris Diamond League 2024 Live Streaming Details
Here's all you need to know about the Paris Diamond League 2024:
When and where will the Paris Diamond League 2024 be held?
The Paris Diamond League 2024 will be held on Sunday, July 7 starting 6:05pm IST at the Stade Charlety in Paris, France.
When will India's Kishore Jena be in action at Diamond League Paris 2024?
India's Kishore Jena will compete in the men's javelin throw event, which will be held on Sunday, July 7 at 8:15pm IST.
Where to watch the Paris Diamond League 2024?
In India, the Paris Diamond League 2024 can be watched on the Sports 18 TV channels. Live streaming of the event will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Outside India, for most of the territories where there are no broadcast partners, action will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.