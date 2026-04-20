Detroit Pistons 101-112 Orlando Magic, NBA Playoffs Game 1: Cunningham’s Career-High In Vain As Top Seed Falter

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) discusses a play with Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, left, during the first half in Game 1 against the Orlando Magic in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) discusses a play with Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, left, during the first half in Game 1 against the Orlando Magic in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson