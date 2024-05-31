Other Sports

Dallas Mavericks Reach NBA Final: 'It Was Luka Doncic Magic Mode', Coach Jason Kidd Says

The Mavs and the Boston Celtics will contest this season's NBA championship after wrapping up a 4-1 Western Conference series victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves

Doncic was named Western Conference finals MVP
info_icon

Luka Doncic was in "magic mode" after his starring role helped the Dallas Mavericks to their first NBA finals since 2011, coach Jason Kidd said. (More Sports News)

The Mavs and the Boston Celtics will contest this season's NBA championship after wrapping up a 4-1 Western Conference series victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A 124-103 win did the trick at Target Center, where Donic and Kyrie Irving led the way for Dallas with 36 points apiece.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates with teammates after being named the MVP after Game Five of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. - null
NBA: Luka Doncic Dominates Early As Dallas Mavericks Cruise Into Finals

BY Stats Perform

Doncic was quick out of the blocks, scoring 20 of his points during the first half on the way to notching up his highest-scoring contributions of the postseason, with his performances earning the Western Conference finals MVP award.

"It was Luka magic mode," Kidd said. "He set the tone, and then he made it easier for everyone else. Everybody else stepped up."

"You're just watching a special performance take place," Irving added. "When Luka starts off a game like that, we're a tough team to beat."

Indeed, they are. The Mavs are 7-2 on the road during the playoffs - winning the last five - matching the franchise record for such victories during a single postseason, set in their title-winning campaign of 2010-11.

A EuroBasket champion with Slovenia and EuroLeague winner during his final season with Real Madrid, Doncic is now gearing up for his first crack at an NBA title, with the Finals series commencing on June 6.

And he insists his team-mates cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

"It was a very hard road, very hard," Doncic said "But we're not done. We have four more [victories to achieve]."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  2. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
  3. French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Maintains Fine Form With Routine Win Over Pavel Kotov
  4. Euro 2024: England Defender Harry Maguire Says 'Magical Moments' Win Tournaments
  5. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs
World News
  1. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  2. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  3. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  4. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
  5. Germany: Man Stabs Policeman, Others At Far Right Event In Mannheim; Gets Shot By Cops
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs