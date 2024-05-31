NBA: Luka Doncic Dominates Early As Dallas Mavericks Cruise Into Finals

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates with teammates after being named the MVP after Game Five of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates with teammates after being named the MVP after Game Five of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.