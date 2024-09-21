Chess Olympiad Round 10 Live Streaming: Indians In Action, Board Pairings, IST Timings, Where To Watch

Indian International Master Vantika Agarwal secured win over Grandmaster Irina Krush, helping India secure a 2-2 draw against the United States. Meanwhile, the Indian men maintained their sole lead after splitting points with Uzbekistan in the ninth round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest. The excitement continues today with the tenth round—check out the live streaming and board pairings here (More Sports News)
The Indian men, unbeaten after nine rounds, had to break their winning streak in the clash against Uzbekistan but still maintain a two-point lead in the open section.
With Round 10 coming up on Saturday, here is everything you need to know about the Indian team for this stage.
India Open Section Opponent: United States of America
India Women Section Opponent: China
When will India's round 10 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 be played?
The Indian round 10 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 will be played on Saturday, September 21 from 3:00pm (India time) onwards in Budapest, Hungary.
Where will India's round 10 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 be telecast and live streamed?
India's round 10 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of the International Chess Federation (called FIDE chess). They will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.