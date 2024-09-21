Other Sports

Chess Olympiad Round 10 Live Streaming: Indians In Action, Board Pairings, IST Timings, Where To Watch

With Round 10 coming up on Saturday, here is everything you need to know about the Indian team for this stage

vantika-agrawal-chess-olympiad-2024-x-fide-chess
Vantika Agarwal. Photo: X | FIDE Chess
info_icon

Indian International Master Vantika Agarwal secured win over Grandmaster Irina Krush, helping India secure a 2-2 draw against the United States. Meanwhile, the Indian men maintained their sole lead after splitting points with Uzbekistan in the ninth round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest. The excitement continues today with the tenth round—check out the live streaming and board pairings here (More Sports News)

The Indian men, unbeaten after nine rounds, had to break their winning streak in the clash against Uzbekistan but still maintain a two-point lead in the open section.

With Round 10 coming up on Saturday, here is everything you need to know about the Indian team for this stage.

  • India Open Section Opponent: United States of America

  • India Women Section Opponent: China

When will India's round 10 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 be played?

The Indian round 10 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 will be played on Saturday, September 21 from 3:00pm (India time) onwards in Budapest, Hungary.

Where will India's round 10 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 be telecast and live streamed?

India's round 10 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of the International Chess Federation (called FIDE chess). They will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Hits Scintillating Century, Equals MS Dhoni's Record
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Pant Falls For 109; IND - 242/4, 376; BAN - 149
  3. Malawi Vs Lesotho, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: LES Field First In Tanzania
  4. India Vs Bangladesh: Jaiswal Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 51-Year Test Record
  5. AFG Vs RSA, 2nd ODI: Gurbaz’s Ton, Rashid’s 5 Wickets Seal Afghanistan’s First ODI Series Win Over South Africa
Football News
  1. Al-Nassr 3-0 Ettifaq: Ronaldo Shows Off New Celebration In Pioli's First Saudi Pro League Win - Here's Why
  2. Stoke City 1-3 Hull City, EFL Championship: Walter Proud After 'Courageous' Comeback Win
  3. Ligue 1: Enrique Lauds Dembele Improvement, Backs Him To Be More Ruthless
  4. Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Hands Sonia Bompastor First Win
  5. SAFF U17 Championship 2024: Sumit Sharma's Header Helps India Beat Bangladesh 1-0
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  2. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  3. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  5. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Resume Duties Partially At Bengal Govt Hospitals
  2. Tirupati Laddu Row: Centuries-Old Practice, Animal Fat & Political Tiff | Explained
  3. Outlook Talks | Senior Journalist Qurban Ali in Conversation with Rakhi Bose
  4. 3 BSF Personnel Dead, 9 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J-K’s Budgam
  5. Gurugram: SUV On Wrong Side Kills 23-Year-Old Biker; Row Erupts As Accused Gets Quick Bail | Details
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 12 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. The Tamil Issue Remains On The Backburner In Sr Lankan Elections
  4. India’s Keen Eyes On Sri Lankan Elections
  5. Sri Lanka’s Economic Resurgence: Hope Amidst Election Uncertainty
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 12 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Pant Falls For 109; IND - 242/4, 376; BAN - 149
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch