Robert MacIntyre squandered a four-shot lead to finish second at the BMW Championship 2025
Scottie Scheffler won the event with a closing 67, claiming his fifth PGA Tour title of the season
Xander Schauffele secured a Ryder Cup place but missed out on the season-ending Tour Championship
Robert MacIntyre says he wanted to "smash up my golf clubs" after he blew a four-shot lead to lose the BMW Championship to Scottie Scheffler on the final day.
MacIntyre had led across the first three days, in part thanks to a brilliant 62 in the first round, and had been 16-under ahead of Sunday's play. Scheffler, meanwhile, was on 12-under, but had been closing the gap.
The Scot was unable to maintain his consistency, though, opening with back-to-back bogeys before dropping a further shot on the fifth, effectively cancelling out his advantage.
Scheffler capitalised on the slow start, and although he gave MacIntyre hope with two bogeys early on the back nine, he followed with a birdie on the 15th before an excellent 82-foot chip-in off the 17th green to card a three-under 67 on Sunday.
While he ended the week on 15-under, MacIntyre's three-over 73 saw him drop back to second (13-under), ahead of Maverick McNealy, who was four strokes back. Sam Burns had briefly been within two of the lead, but a bogey-bogey finish saw him tied-fourth along with Tommy Fleetwood.
After managing just one birdie across his final round, MacIntyre was left frustrated, unable to explain what went wrong.
"I got off to an absolutely horrific start," MacIntyre, who has closed in on a Ryder Cup place, said.
"I felt great going out today. I wasn't even expecting to be over par, to be honest. I was really expecting to go out there, foot down, and perform the way I have been the last couple of days.
"My golf ball was going miles. I don't know why. I need to work that out. I feel I've hit good shots, and I've gone miles.
"Right now, not a clue [what he needs to improve]. Right now, I want to go and smash up my golf clubs, to be honest with you."
Scheffler claimed his fifth victory of the PGA Tour season, and 18th overall, with a confident finish. He is the first player since Tiger Woods to win five or more times in consecutive seasons.
"When it gets to this time of the year, it can be a little bit tiring," Scheffler said.
"Today was a grind, and I think it just has a lot to do with the intensity we bring to each round and each shot."
Elsewhere, while Xander Schauffele was among the group of confirmed American players for the Ryder Cup, along with Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, he failed to make the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings.
He will miss the season-ending Tour Championship, with Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jason Day among the other players to miss out.