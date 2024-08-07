Basketball At Paris Olympics: France Topple Canada To Reach Second Consecutive Semi-Final

France are through to their second consecutive Olympic semi-final after brushing aside Canada 82-73 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Canada were unbeaten coming into this game after a strong showing in the competition so far, but had no answers against the hosts and their raucous home support.
Canada's game plan limited Victor Wembanyama to a supporting role as he scored just seven points, but that allowed Guerschon Yabusele and Isaia Cordinier to shine as they scored 22 and 20 points respectively.
France made a strong start, storming into a 19-point lead at the start of the second half, though Canada clawed themselves back to within five points with only four minutes remaining - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led them with 27 points.
The comeback soon stalled though, as Evan Fournier put together seven quick points to send France cruising into the next round as they aim to better their silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics.
They will face Germany for a chance to play in the gold-medal match, while Canada have now failed to make it to the final four at the Olympics since 1984.