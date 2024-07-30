Victor Wembanyama says he "knew it was going to be a good day" after starring for France in their 78-66 victory over Brazil in Group B. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
Despite a slow start by the hosts, which saw them trailing early in the second quarter, Wembanyama helped to steady their nerves in Lille.
The NBA Rookie of the Year last season came away with 19 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots as he inspired his nation in front of a sell-out crowd.
France did not fully seal the victory until late on though, with Nicolas Batum's 3-pointer putting them up by 10 with less than a minute and a half remaining before Wembanyama's dunk made sure of the points in the next possession.
"I knew it was going to be a good day," he said.
"You can't underestimate the power of the crowd, the home crowd. I think it's really going to be the sixth man for this whole tournament."
Meanwhile, team-mate Evan Fournier was quick to heap praise on the 20-year-old after the game.
"I think he did pretty damn good," he said. "He can do so many things that sometimes it's like a burden because he doesn't focus on just one thing."
France will face Japan in their second game of Group B on Tuesday before their final match against Germany.