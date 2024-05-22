Barbie To Launch Doll Collection Celebrating Venus Williams And Other Iconic Athletes

Barbie will celebrate tennis icon Venus Williams and eight other athletes with a new line of dolls, Mattel announced on Wednesday. (More Sports News)
As part of the lineup, Barbie will depict gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, football players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, pugilist Estelle Mossely, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez, and Polish runner Ewa Swoboda in doll figurines.
Mattel, the toy company behind beloved brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price, aims to inspire and empower children through imaginative play. This latest initiative is to highlight the achievements of women in sports, offering young people role models who have broken barriers and excelled in their fields.
“Throughout my career, I've always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie's mission couldn't resonate more deeply with that ethos,” said Williams on being a Barbie.
Venus Ebony Starr Williams is an American professional tennis player. A former world No. 1 in both singles and doubles. Till now Williams has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, five at Wimbledon and two at the US Open. She is also considered one of the greatest female tennis players of all time.
The brand wanted to note "the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation,” Mattel's Krista Berger said.