Asian Relays 2024 All You Need To Know: Schedule, Live Streaming And Indians In Action

The inaugural edition of the Asian Athletic Relay Championships is set to take place on May 20 and May 21 with Indian mixed relay team's chances of qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024 relying on their performance in this event. (More Sports News)
Here is everything you need to know about the inaugural Asian Athletic Relay Championships.
Where is the Asian Athletic Relay Championships 2024 taking place?
The tournament is taking place in Thailand's capital Bangkok.
When is the Asian Athletic Relay Championships 2024?
The Asian Athletic Relay Championships 2024 begins on Monday, May 20 and ends the next day on May 21.
Which Indians will be in action at the Asian Athletic Relay Championships 2024?
M.K. Rajmohan, the deputy chief athletics coach, told Sportstar on Tuseday that only the Indian mixed relays team will be participating at the inaugural Asian relays.
Indian men's and women's relay teams have already qualified for the Paris Olympics.
Indian mixed relays team which missed to make the cut for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 at the World Relays in Bahamas earlier this month will have a chance to qualify for the prestigious summer games through this tournament.
The team was to be decided after the completion of the Federation Cup but as of now the team for the race has not been announced.
The Indian team will have to better the national record if they want to make the cut for the Paris Olympics. The national record of 3:14.34s was set in October 2023 at the Hangzhour Asian Games in China.,India will have to beat Italy’s 3:13.56s to make it to Paris through the World rankings route.
However, if any other team betters it, Indian will not make it to the summer games.
Where to watch the Asian Athletic Relay Championships 2024?
As of now the official broadcaster for the tournament in India is unknown.