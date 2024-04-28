Other Sports

ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing C'ships: Jadumani, Akash Cruise To Quarterfinals

X | BFI
Indian boxers at ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024. Photo: X | BFI
Mandengbam Jadumani Singh (51kg) and Akash Gorkha (60kg) entered the quarterfinals of the ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Astana on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Jadumani Singh outperformed Aldarkhishig Battulga of Mongolia by winning the bout with an RSC (Referee Stop Contest) decision in round two in U-22 category.

Akash, on the other hand, faced a tough challenge against Mongolia’s Ganbaatar Gan Erdene but made a remarkable comeback after losing the first round to win the bout 4-1.

Both the boxers will play their quarter-final bout on Tuesday.

Ajay Kumar (63.5kg) and Ankush (71kg) will begin their campaign in the U-22 category later on Sunday.

The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 50-member Indian squad for this tournament. - null
ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships: Aryan, Jitesh Make Winning Start

BY PTI

On Saturday, Jatin (57kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg) also entered the next round. Jatin and Yashwardhan won their bouts with an identical 5-0 win, while Sagar received a walkover from his opponent Leong Brandon of Singapore.

On Monday, 11 boxers will be in action in their respective youth categories with Laxmi (50kg), Tamanna (54kg), Yatri Patel (57kg) and Shrusthi Sathe (63kg) competing in the women’s category.

Brijesh Tamta (48kg), Jitesh (54kg), Sagar Jakhar (69kg), Sumit (67kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Hemant Sangwan (86kg) and Lakshay Rathi (+92kg) will compete in the men’s category.

The finals for the youth and U-22 category will be played on May 6 and 7 respectively.

