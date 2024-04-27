Other Sports

ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships: Aryan, Jitesh Make Winning Start

The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 50-member Indian squad for this tournament.
Aryan (51kg) and Jitesh (54kg) won their respective contests to ensure a winning start for India on the opening day of the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Aryan defeated South Kora’s Jo Hyeon Woo and Jitesh got the better of Chen Yu Chen from Chinese Taipei, to emerge winners by identical margins of 5-0.

While other boxers in Jatin (57kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg) are in line to take the ring later on, Jadumani Singh M (51kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg) and Ankush (71kg) will begin their campaign in U-22 category on Sunday.

Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti (54kg) will start her journey against Uzbekistan’s Uktamova Nigina in the women’s U-22 category on Tuesday.

Preeti has already booked a spot for herself in the Paris Olympics.

The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 50-member Indian squad for this tournament, which has more than 390 boxers in fray from 24 different countries competing in 25 weight categories.

The Youth and U-22 finals will be organised on May 6 and 7.

