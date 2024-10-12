Come Sunday, an undisputed light heavyweight world boxing champion will be crowned in the four-belt era for the first time. (More Sports News)
In one of the most anticipated matchups of recent years, undefeated light heavyweight champions Artur Beterbiev (20-0) and Dmitry Bivol (23-0) are set to clash in Riyadh for the undisputed light heavyweight title.
The fight promises to be a historic moment for the division, with the winner securing their place among the all-time greats at 175 pounds.
Known for his technical prowess, Dmitry Bivol is regarded as one of the most skilled boxers in the sport. With his slick, European-style movement, Bivol excels at hitting without being hit, frustrating opponents with his ability to evade punches and maintain control.
His standout victory over Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in 2022 cemented his status as a top fighter. However, despite his defensive skills and speed, he has never faced a puncher as dangerous as Beterbiev.
Artur Beterbiev, the Russian-Canadian powerhouse, has knocked out every opponent he has faced in his professional career. With a 100% knockout rate, his unmatched power makes him a difficult challenge.
While he is known for his heavy hands, Beterbiev’s underrated ring IQ make him more than just a puncher. His pressure and timing have broken down every opponent so far, and despite being near 40, his resilience and experience cannot be overlooked.
While Bivol’s speed, age, and technical ability give him an edge, Beterbiev’s relentless pressure and devastating power could be the deciding factors. In this classic boxer-puncher showdown, the outcome is uncertain, making it a must-watch for boxing fans worldwide.
Artur Beterbiev Vs Dmitry Bivol Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Artur Beterbiev Vs Dmitry Bivol's boxing fight?
The Artur Beterbiev Vs Dmitry Bivol boxing fight will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, 12 October. The boxing event will start at 11:30 pm IST. The main event ring is expected to start around 4:00 AM IST on 13 October, Sunday.
The Artur Beterbiev Vs Dmitry Bivol boxing fight will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view worldwide (excluding the USA and Canada). Fans in the UK can watch the fight on TNT Sports Box Office, while Sky Sports Box Office will cover the entire undercard. In the USA, the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol fight will be broadcast live on ESPN+ as a non-pay-per-view event.
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol fight card
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol for the combined IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO light heavyweight title - 12 rounds
Chris Eubank Jr. vs Kamil Szeremeta in middleweights - 12 rounds
Fabio Wardley (c) vs Frazer Clarke 2 for the British heavyweight title - 12 rounds
Jai Opetaia (c) vs Jack Massey for the IBF and The Ring cruiserweight titles - 12 rounds
Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron in light heavyweights - 10 rounds
Skye Nicolson (c) vs Raven Chapman for the WBC featherweight title - 10 rounds
Mohammed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez in lightweights - four rounds
Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol are the best two light heavyweights in the world. They share all four major titles in their weight class -- Beterbiev holds WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles while Bivol has the WBA light heavyweight crown.