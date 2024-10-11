MMA

Heavyweight MMA Fight Between Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida And Amir Aliakbari Confirmed For ONE 169

The BJJ legend and hard-hitting wrestler will collide on November 8 in U.S. primetime.

The blockbuster card for ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug has added a high-stakes heavyweight MMA showdown that could produce the division’s next World Title challenger.

On November 8 in U.S. primetime, Iranian knockout artist Amir Aliakbari will square off with decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida, live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On paper, this matchup between two colossal athletes makes for an intriguing clash of styles.

Aliakbari is a former Greco-Roman Wrestling World Champion with explosive takedowns and terrifying strength, but he tends to do his best work when bombing away with big punches, whether on the feet or the ground.

The 36-year-old superstar boasts 10 knockouts across 14 career MMA victories and will enter this contest following four straight dominant wins.

His last defeat came in 2021 against current ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin, so he is undoubtedly hungry to earn a chance at redemption.

In the other corner is the man known as “Buchecha.”

Widely regarded as one of the greatest BJJ competitors in history, the 34-year-old Brazilian has already proven to be an elite finisher in MMA, racking up an impressive 4-1 record in ONE with three submissions and one TKO.

In his last appearance, the 17-time BJJ World Champion suffered the first defeat of his MMA career, as he dropped a wild back-and-forth barnburner to Senegalese powerhouse “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane. Notably, Kane will challenge Malykhin for the heavyweight MMA gold in the main event of ONE 169.

“Bucheha” hopes to bounce back on November 8 and make his case to challenge Malykhin next, but he’s in for a tough test against the hard-hitting wrestler in Aliakbari.

Aliakbari, meanwhile, will need to be hyper-aware of his foe’s top-tier submission attack if he hopes to punch his ticket to a rematch with “Sladkiy.”

Keep checking onefc.com for all the news and announcements about ONE 169: Malykin vs. Reug Reug on November 8.

