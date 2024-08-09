Other Sports

Arshad Nadeem Profile: Inspiring Story Of Pakistan's Olympic Javelin Throw Record-Breaker

The 27-year-old Arshad Nadeem sent the spear to an incredible 92.97m to bag Pakistan's first individual Olympic gold. He pipped good friend Neeraj Chopra, who finished second despite a season's best performance of 89.45m

arshad-nadeem-pakistan-javelin-throw-paris-olympic-games-ap-photo
Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
info_icon

When Pakistan's national sports board was deciding who to finance among the seven athletes bound for Paris Olympics, only Arshad Nadeem and his coach were deemed good enough for funds. (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

Nadeem and his coach Salman Fayyaz Butt were the lucky ones to have their air tickets financed by PSB (Pakistan Sports Board).

On Thursday, the 27-year-old from Khanewal village in Punjab region repaid the faith with an Olympic record and country's first individual gold at the biggest sporting stage on the planet.

The 6'3" man sent the spear to 92.97m in a jaw-dropping performance to shatter the previous Olympic record of 90.57m and boss a field that also featured his good friend but fierce rival from across the border Neeraj Chopra.

The defending champion Indian had to be content with a silver medal this time despite a season's best performance of 89.45m. The 26-year-old is yet to cross the 90m mark in his career and that seems to be now playing on his mind in competitions.

While Chopra was among the most well looked after athletes in the field, Nadeem had seen a time when he didn't have funds to even buy a javelin for himself.

"People have no idea how Arshad got to this place today. How his fellow villagers and relatives used to donate money so that he could travel to other cities for his training and events in his early days," his father Muhammad Ashraf told PTI after his qualification to the Olympics finals on Tuesday.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action during the men's javelin throw final of Paris Olympics on Thursday (August 8). - AP/Matthias Schrader
Arshad Nadeem Wins Paris Olympics Javelin Throw Gold: Karachi Celebrates Historic Result

BY PTI

Pakistan sent a total of seven athletes to Paris and six of them failed to qualify for the finals of their respective events.

Right after Nadeem qualified for the finals for the second successive Olympics, there was celebration at his house where his parents, brothers, wife and two children and fellow villagers raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'. His parents also distributed sweets.

"If my son can bring home an Olympic medal for Pakistan it would be the proudest moment for us and everyone in this village," his father had said.

Well, he could now throw the biggest party of his life after what transpired in the French capital.

Nadeem has been doing well for a long time. He won a silver medal at the World Championship last year and also a gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a 90.18m throw.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action at the men's javelin throw final of Paris Olympics on Thursday (August 8). - AP
Arshad Nadeem Breaks Olympic Record, Leaves Neeraj Chopra Behind With Monster Throw - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

On Tuesday he qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m, bested by Chopra who produced a massive throw off 89.34 to qualify first.

The rivalry and camaraderie of Chopra and Nadeem is well documented. In the last Olympics in Tokyo, the Indian star won gold for his country while Nadeem finished fifth in final standings.

Few months back when Arshad appealed for authorities to replace his old javelin with a new one for his training, Chopra promptly supported Nadeem's case on social media.

Despite his career being hit by elbow, knee and back problems and burdened by the lack of top facilities and equipment available to athletes of other countries, Nadeem has already achieved a lot by getting the Pakistani people to closely follow his feats instead of cricket.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi Departs, Temba Bavuma Steady Before Rain Returns
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. Newcastle United Sign Striker William Osula From Sheffield United
  2. Bruno Guimaraes Happy At Newcastle But Howe Uncertain On Kieran Trippier's Future
  3. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  4. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  5. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
Tennis News
  1. Coco Gauff Tempers Canadian Open Expectations After Paris Olympics
  2. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  3. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  4. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh: As Hasina Remains In India, PM Modi Wishes Yunus On Taking Oath As Chief Advisor Of New Govt
  2. Bareilly: Case Of Serial Killing? 9 Women Strangled To Death In 14 Months; Killer At Large Causes Panic
  3. 'Vinesh Phogat Deserves Rajya Sabha Seat,' Says Ex-CM Hooda; Uncle Mahavir Calls It 'Political Stunt'
  4. When Will Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Leave India? MEA Shares Update
  5. Day In Pics: August 08, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  2. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  3. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
  4. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
  5. Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'
US News
  1. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  2. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  3. Why Is Hashtag Boycott Dunkin Donuts Trending: The Rumble Ad Policy Controversy | Explained
  4. US Tropical Storm Debby: Death Toll Rises To 7 As Heavy Rains Continue
  5. Ever Wonder What LEGO Stands For? Here’s The Surprising Answer
World News
  1. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  2. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  3. Nigeria: 20 Killed In Boat Engine Explosion; Regulatory Concerns Raised
  4. Samsung Smartphones For North Korean Olympians Violate Sanctions: South Korea
  5. Why Is Hashtag Boycott Dunkin Donuts Trending: The Rumble Ad Policy Controversy | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: PAK's Arshad Nadeem Pips IND's Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Final; Tebogo Wins Men's 200m Gold