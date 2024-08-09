Other Sports

Arshad Nadeem Wins Paris Olympics Javelin Throw Gold: Karachi Celebrates Historic Result

Pakistan’s last Olympic gold medal had come from the hockey team in 1984 in Los Angeles. Arshad Nadeem broke the Games record with a 92.97m throw

arshad-nadeem-pakistan-javelin-thrower-paris-olympics-ap-photo
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action during the men's javelin throw final of Paris Olympics on Thursday (August 8). Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
info_icon

Karachi residents came out on the roads in large numbers to celebrate javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem's feat of winning Pakistan’s first ever individual gold medal in the Olympics in Paris. (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

The 27-year-old Nadeem ended Pakistan's 40-year-long wait for a gold medal in the Olympics when he picked the yellow metal in the Paris Games with a monster throw of 92.97m -- which was an Olympic record -- on Thursday.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action at the men's javelin throw final of Paris Olympics on Thursday (August 8). - AP
Arshad Nadeem Breaks Olympic Record, Leaves Neeraj Chopra Behind With Monster Throw - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan’s last gold medal had come from the hockey team in 1984 Los Angeles Games.

On many parts of Karachi, there were scenes reminiscent of the past when Pakistan either won the cricket World Cups or Champions Trophy.

Youngsters came out blowing their car horns on the streets and waving placards of Nadeem and the Pakistan flag to celebrate.

Hailing from the rural area of Khanewal in Punjab, Nadeem added an Olympic gold to his tally of gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games 2022 and silver medal in last year’s World Championships.

Congratulations and tributes poured in as soon as it was confirmed that Nadeem had won the gold and dethroned India’s Neeraj Chopra as the Olympic champion. Chopra finished with a silver medal with a throw of 89.45m.

The enormity of Nadeem's feat was not lost on anyone as the Mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab immediately announced a cash prize of 5 crore for the athlete from the Sindh government.

Arshad Nadeem, who recently underwent surgery for an elbow problem, said he owned just one javelin and had been using it for the last seven-eight years. - File
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Struggling To Get New Javelin For Many Years

BY PTI

“We will organise a befitting reception for Arshad in Karachi when he returns home,” Mayor Wahab said.

His mother told media persons at his village that when he returned home there would be big celebrations.

“He has not only made us proud but he has made Pakistan proud in the world and I can only say prayers,” she said.

Nadeem went to Paris after fighting elbow and knee injuries and with limited training facilities available to him. At one stage, he even had to appeal to the government to provide him with a new javelin as his old one had worn out.

“I think what Arshad has achieved today will be a big role model for all the youth now to follow him and emulate his achievements in track and field. You will see youngsters now also taking interest in other sports, not just cricket,” former Test captain Rashid Latif said.

Ayaz Mahmood, a member of Pakistan’s gold medal winning hockey team in Los Angeles Olympics, said he could not believe what he had seen.

“At a time when our hockey team has failed to even qualify for the Olympics, Arshad stepped up to keep Pakistan’s flag flying high in these games,” he said.

