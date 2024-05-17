Other Sports

Archer Deepika Kumari To Train In Korea Ahead Of World Qualifiers

Deepika, recently won silver medal at the World Cup in Shanghai last month, is part of the Indian women's team that will aim to seal a Paris Games quota in the tournament

Photo: X/ @IndiaSportsHub
Former World no. 1 archer Deepika Kumari. Photo: X/ @IndiaSportsHub
Ace Indian archer Deepika Kumari will train in South Korea ahead of next month's Final Olympic World Qualification tournament in Antalya, Turkey. (More Sports News)

She will train at the Kim Archery School for 13 days before heading to Antalya for the qualifiers beginning June 14.

Besides, the MOC approved assistance towards procurement of archery equipment for Pravin Jadhav and request of shooter Raiza Dhillon to train in India for 11 days followed by training in Italy with coach Ennio Falco for a week.

Trap shooter Rajeshwari Kumari's request for assistance towards vision and eye training coach was also approved.

Proposals from athletes Eldhose Paul and Kishore Kumar Jena and badminton player HS Prannoy were also given the go-ahead.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Eldhose will compete in two international events in France, while Jena, his coach and physiotherapist will be given financial assistance so that he can compete in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, and Paris Diamond League.

Prannoy, his coach, trainer and physio will be provided financial assistance for travel to the Australia Open.

The MOC also approved para-athlete Bhagyashree Jadhav's request for financial assistance towards engaging personal support staff till the Paralympics.

