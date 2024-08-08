Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: IOA To Ban Wrestler Antim Panghal For Three Years - Reports

The Indian Olympic Association decided to repatriate Panghal and her support staff after the French authorities brought a disciplinary breach to its attention

antim panghal at paris olympic X
Antim Panghal during her round of 16 bout in the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X
info_icon

Antim Panghal is most likely to be banned for three years after allowing her sister's entry into the athletes' village through her accreditation card, according to a report from PTI on Thursday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Wrestler Panghal caused an embarrassment to the Indian Olympic Contingent and as a result, IOA will be taking disciplinary action against her. She might receive a three-year ban by IOA.

"The decision will be formally announced after she reaches India," the contingent source said.

Antim Panghal. - AP/Eugene Hoshiko
Paris Olympics: Antim Panghal Faces Deportation After Sister Caught In Games Village Without Accreditation

BY PTI

Competing in her first Olympic Games, Panghal lost to Zeynep Yetgil of Turkey in the Round of 16 bout of the women's 53kg freestyle category on Wednesday. Hours after the loss, her sister was caught leaving the athletes' village using her accreditation card.

"Her sister was caught for impersonation and was taken to a police station to record her statement," a source had informed last night.

Earlier, Vinesh Phogat, who used to compete in Panghal's weight category, was disqualified for being overweight by 100g before her gold medal bout in the women's 50kg freestyle category. Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling Thursday morning.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) decided to repatriate Panghal and her support staff after the French authorities brought a disciplinary breach to its attention.

