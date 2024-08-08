Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Anshu Malik Bows Out After Round Of 16 Defeat In 57kg Freestyle

Anshu Malik lost to Helen Maroulis of the United States 7-2 in the round of 16 of the women's 57kg freestyle category to exit from the Paris Olympics 2024

anshu malik X India all sports
Anshu Malik lost to USA's Helen Maroulis in the pre-quarterfinals of women's 57kg freestyle in the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X | India All Sports
info_icon

Woman grappler Anshu Malik displayed great determination but could not breach the defence of USA's vastly experienced Helen Louise Maroulis, losing 2-7 in the 57kg pre-quarterfinals. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

It was a rematch of the 2021 World Championship final in Oslo where Anshu had to settle for silver against the American.

Anshu's hopes of qualifying for the bronze-medal bout now hinge on 'repechage' provided Helen, the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist and Tokyo Games bronze medallist, reaches the final.

Anshu was up against one of the most reputed wrestlers in the world, but she fought with a lot of gumption to concede just two points in the first round. Helen attacked Anshu's left leg and then pushed the Indian to the mat to take a 2-0 lead.

BY Minal Tomar

The Indian then held Helen, a three-time world champion, at bay in the first round before the American came back to showcase her pedigree in the second and win despite getting a warning.

