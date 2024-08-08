Anshu Malik, Women's Freestyle 57kg Round Of 16, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Anshu Malik returns to the Olympic stage, determined to contend for a medal in the women's 57kg category at Paris Olympics 2024. She will start her campaign on Thursday, August 8. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Malik is a seasoned wrestler with Asian titles at both junior and senior levels, brings a formidable reputation to the Paris Olympics. She has previously clinched silver medals at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games, along with a bronze at the Asian Championships.
Despite making her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 at the age of 19, an injured elbow hampered her performance, leading to an early exit in the repechage round.
Unseeded Malik will kick off her Paris 2024 campaign against fifth seed Helen Maroulis of the USA on August 8th, just three days after her 23rd birthday.
Maroulis is a strong opponent, boasts an impressive resume including an Olympic gold in Rio 2016 (53kg), a bronze in Tokyo 2020 (57kg), and three world titles across different weight categories.
Anshu Malik will be in action during Women's Freestyle 57kg, Round of 16 bout at Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 8 at 2:58 pm IST.
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.