Other Sports

Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57kg LIVE Updates, Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat's Quarterfinal Clash At 3:47 PM IST

Follow the live scores and updates of Indian wrestlers - Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik in the 57kg freestyle category for men's and women's wrestling respectively

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
8 August 2024
8 August 2024
Aman Sehrawat is the only male Indian wrestler at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X | India All Sports
Indian wrestlers at Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik are going to start their campaign in 57kg freestyle with the Round of 16 at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. Aman Sehrawat is the only male Indian wrestler in Paris. Anshu Malik is the last hope in women's wrestling after yesterday's heartbreak. Follow the live scores and updates of Indian wrestlers - Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik in the 57kg freestyle category for men's and women's wrestling respectively.
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Olympics Wrestling Live Updates And Results: Aman Sehrawat in Quarterfinal Action At 3:47 PM IST

Paris Olympics Wrestling Live Updates And Results: Medal Events Today

Greco-Roman 67 kg

Greco-Roman 87 kg

Women's Freestyle 53 kg

Anshu Malik Outclassed By Helen Maroulis

Anshu Malik's Olympic journey faced a setback as she suffered a 7-2 defeat against Tokyo bronze medalist Helen Maroulis. Maroulis dominated the match, leaving little room for Malik to compete effectively.

However, there's still hope for Malik as she can potentially qualify for the repechage if Maroulis reaches the finals.

Anshu Vs Helen LIVE Updates: IND 2-7 USA

Anshu Malik faced a tough defeat against Helen Maroulis. Despite securing two technical points and earning a yellow card warning for her opponent, Malik was unable to counter Maroulis's aggressive tactics. The American's single-leg takedown and subsequent forced out-of-bounds move proved decisive, leading to a significant point gap and a disappointing loss for the Indian wrestler.

Anshu Vs Helen LIVE Updates: IND 0-6 USA

Fear of technical superiority is evident on Anshu Malik's face as her opponent maintains a tight score.

Anshu Vs Helen LIVE Updates: IND 0-2 USA

Anshu Malik is facing a tough challenge against Helen Maroulis. The Indian wrestler seems to be deviating from her aggressive style, perhaps due to the pressure of facing a formidable opponent. Maroulis has already established a two-point lead, putting Malik in a difficult position.

Anshu Malik Vs Helen Maroulis LIVE Updates: Wrestlers Are Ready

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik will have a formidable opponent in the Round of 16 as she faces off against the United States' Helen Maroulis. Maroulis is a seasoned veteran with Olympic gold and bronze medals to her name, making this a challenging match for Malik.

Anshu Malik Live Updates

Anshu Malik will be in action in the women’s 57kg category. 

Aman Sehrawat Goes Through Quarterfinals: - IND 10-0 MKD

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat showcased his dominance on the mat, securing a decisive 10-0 victory over Egorov via technical superiority. The match was a swift display of Sehrawat's skill and power as he controlled the bout from start to finish.

Indian Wrestlers At 57kg Freestyle Live Updates: Aman Sehrawat And Anshu Malik In Action Soon

India's last two medal hopes left in the wrestling, Anshu Malik and Aman Sehrawat are ready to compete in the women's and men's event respectively for the 57kg freestyle. They will be in live action soon.

Aman Sehrawat At 57kg Freestyle Live Updates: Only Male Wrestler From India

Aman Sehrawat is the only male wrestler from India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  3. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  4. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  5. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  2. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  3. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  5. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Parliament News LIVE: Row Over Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  2. UP: Man Seen Kicking Crocodile Strolling On Bijnor's Streets, Netizens React | WATCH
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  5. SC To Hear NEET PG 2024 Postponement Plea On Aug 9; Admit Cards Out Today
Entertainment News
  1. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. 'Vettaiyan': Fahadh Faasil's First Look From The Rajinikanth Starrer Unveiled On His Birthday - Check Poster Inside
  4. Amidst Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Rumours, A Viral Clip Of Nagarjuna Resurfaces
  5. Arshad Warsi Opens Up About Pay Disparity Among Actors In Bollywood: Some Actors Are Making A Lot Of Money
US News
  1. Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing
  2. Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son
  3. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  4. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  5. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
World News
  1. Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing
  2. Israel Not Invited To Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Memorial; US, UK Won't Attend
  3. Israel Foreign Minister Sparks Outrage After Suggesting Starvation Of Millions In Gaza 'Justified, Moral'
  4. Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son
  5. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News LIVE: Row Over Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Jyothi Yarraji Falls Short In 100m Hurdles Repechage