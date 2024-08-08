Paris Olympics Wrestling Live Updates And Results: Aman Sehrawat in Quarterfinal Action At 3:47 PM IST
Paris Olympics Wrestling Live Updates And Results: Medal Events Today
Greco-Roman 67 kg
Greco-Roman 87 kg
Women's Freestyle 53 kg
Anshu Malik Outclassed By Helen Maroulis
Anshu Malik's Olympic journey faced a setback as she suffered a 7-2 defeat against Tokyo bronze medalist Helen Maroulis. Maroulis dominated the match, leaving little room for Malik to compete effectively.
However, there's still hope for Malik as she can potentially qualify for the repechage if Maroulis reaches the finals.
Anshu Vs Helen LIVE Updates: IND 2-7 USA
Anshu Malik faced a tough defeat against Helen Maroulis. Despite securing two technical points and earning a yellow card warning for her opponent, Malik was unable to counter Maroulis's aggressive tactics. The American's single-leg takedown and subsequent forced out-of-bounds move proved decisive, leading to a significant point gap and a disappointing loss for the Indian wrestler.
Anshu Vs Helen LIVE Updates: IND 0-6 USA
Fear of technical superiority is evident on Anshu Malik's face as her opponent maintains a tight score.
Anshu Vs Helen LIVE Updates: IND 0-2 USA
Anshu Malik is facing a tough challenge against Helen Maroulis. The Indian wrestler seems to be deviating from her aggressive style, perhaps due to the pressure of facing a formidable opponent. Maroulis has already established a two-point lead, putting Malik in a difficult position.
Anshu Malik Vs Helen Maroulis LIVE Updates: Wrestlers Are Ready
Indian wrestler Anshu Malik will have a formidable opponent in the Round of 16 as she faces off against the United States' Helen Maroulis. Maroulis is a seasoned veteran with Olympic gold and bronze medals to her name, making this a challenging match for Malik.
Anshu Malik Live Updates
Anshu Malik will be in action in the women’s 57kg category.
Aman Sehrawat Goes Through Quarterfinals: - IND 10-0 MKD
Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat showcased his dominance on the mat, securing a decisive 10-0 victory over Egorov via technical superiority. The match was a swift display of Sehrawat's skill and power as he controlled the bout from start to finish.
Indian Wrestlers At 57kg Freestyle Live Updates: Aman Sehrawat And Anshu Malik In Action Soon
India's last two medal hopes left in the wrestling, Anshu Malik and Aman Sehrawat are ready to compete in the women's and men's event respectively for the 57kg freestyle. They will be in live action soon.
Aman Sehrawat At 57kg Freestyle Live Updates: Only Male Wrestler From India
Aman Sehrawat is the only male wrestler from India at the Paris Olympics 2024.