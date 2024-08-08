Aman Sehrawat is the only male Indian wrestler at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X | India All Sports

Indian wrestlers at Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik are going to start their campaign in 57kg freestyle with the Round of 16 at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. Aman Sehrawat is the only male Indian wrestler in Paris. Anshu Malik is the last hope in women's wrestling after yesterday's heartbreak. Follow the live scores and updates of Indian wrestlers - Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik in the 57kg freestyle category for men's and women's wrestling respectively.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Aug 2024, 03:30:54 pm IST Paris Olympics Wrestling Live Updates And Results: Aman Sehrawat in Quarterfinal Action At 3:47 PM IST

8 Aug 2024, 03:26:09 pm IST Paris Olympics Wrestling Live Updates And Results: Medal Events Today Greco-Roman 67 kg Greco-Roman 87 kg Women's Freestyle 53 kg

8 Aug 2024, 03:21:31 pm IST Anshu Malik Outclassed By Helen Maroulis Anshu Malik's Olympic journey faced a setback as she suffered a 7-2 defeat against Tokyo bronze medalist Helen Maroulis. Maroulis dominated the match, leaving little room for Malik to compete effectively. However, there's still hope for Malik as she can potentially qualify for the repechage if Maroulis reaches the finals.

8 Aug 2024, 03:16:06 pm IST Anshu Vs Helen LIVE Updates: IND 2-7 USA Anshu Malik faced a tough defeat against Helen Maroulis. Despite securing two technical points and earning a yellow card warning for her opponent, Malik was unable to counter Maroulis's aggressive tactics. The American's single-leg takedown and subsequent forced out-of-bounds move proved decisive, leading to a significant point gap and a disappointing loss for the Indian wrestler.

8 Aug 2024, 03:13:17 pm IST Anshu Vs Helen LIVE Updates: IND 0-6 USA Fear of technical superiority is evident on Anshu Malik's face as her opponent maintains a tight score.

8 Aug 2024, 03:13:17 pm IST Anshu Vs Helen LIVE Updates: IND 0-2 USA Anshu Malik is facing a tough challenge against Helen Maroulis. The Indian wrestler seems to be deviating from her aggressive style, perhaps due to the pressure of facing a formidable opponent. Maroulis has already established a two-point lead, putting Malik in a difficult position.

8 Aug 2024, 03:05:24 pm IST Anshu Malik Vs Helen Maroulis LIVE Updates: Wrestlers Are Ready Indian wrestler Anshu Malik will have a formidable opponent in the Round of 16 as she faces off against the United States' Helen Maroulis. Maroulis is a seasoned veteran with Olympic gold and bronze medals to her name, making this a challenging match for Malik.

8 Aug 2024, 03:00:11 pm IST Anshu Malik Live Updates Anshu Malik will be in action in the women’s 57kg category.

8 Aug 2024, 02:57:24 pm IST Aman Sehrawat Goes Through Quarterfinals: - IND 10-0 MKD Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat showcased his dominance on the mat, securing a decisive 10-0 victory over Egorov via technical superiority. The match was a swift display of Sehrawat's skill and power as he controlled the bout from start to finish.

8 Aug 2024, 02:48:20 pm IST Indian Wrestlers At 57kg Freestyle Live Updates: Aman Sehrawat And Anshu Malik In Action Soon India's last two medal hopes left in the wrestling, Anshu Malik and Aman Sehrawat are ready to compete in the women's and men's event respectively for the 57kg freestyle. They will be in live action soon.