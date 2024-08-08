Other Sports

Aman Sehrawat Vs Vladimir Egorov, Wrestling At Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Aman Sehrawat will face North Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov in the Round of 16 at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the Sehrawat Vs Egorov bout

aman sehrawat X narendra modi
Aman Sehrawat is the only male Indian wrestler at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X | Narendra Modi
India's only male wrestler in the Paris Olympics 2024, Aman Sehrawat will kickstart his campaign with a Round of 16 clash against North Nacedonia's Vladimir Egorov in men's 57kg freestyle on Thursday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Sehrawat, 21, won a bronze medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games in the men's 57kg freestyle category and he also won a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana in April last year.

In the women's 57kg freestyle category, Anshu Malik will clash with her first opponent in the Paris Olympics at the same time. She will face USA's Helen Maroulis in the Round of 16 bout.

If they win their respective bouts, they will enter the quarterfinals which is also scheduled for Thursday. If they win the quarterfinals, the semifinal bout will also be played later tonight.

Aman Sehrawat Vs Vladimir Egorov, Men's 57kg Round of 16, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming Details

When is Aman Sehrawat Vs Vladimir Egorov, Wrestling Men's 57kg Round of 16?

The Men's Freestyle 57kg round of 16 fight of Aman Sehrawat Vs Vladimir Egorov will take place on August 8, Thursday at 2:58 PM IST.

Where to watch Aman Sehrawat Vs Vladimir Egorov Wrestling men's Freestyle 57kg round of 16 bout?

The Round of 16 bout of Aman Sehrawat will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

