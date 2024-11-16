AIPA Announces Mandira Bedi As Brand Ambassador Of Pickleball In India

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) is proud to announce Mandira Bedi as the Brand Ambassador of Pickleball. Known for her multi-faceted career as an actress, cricket anchor, author and fitness enthusiast, Mandira embodies the passion and energy that AIPA aims to bring to Pickleball in India. (More Sports News)
Mandira’s association with AIPA is poised to inspire increased female participation in the sport, already on a strong growth trajectory with women making up 40% of the total players globally and continuing to grow at a faster rate than men.
Mandira Bedi actively participated in 19+ mixed doubles intermediate category in the ongoing World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series, powered by the World Pickleball League (WPBL), at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), Mumbai, from November 12-17, 2024.
With ITC Bingo! as the title sponsor, this event brings together top Pickleball talent from around the world, on the Indian stage.
In her statement, Mandira Bedi shared, “I really love and enjoy playing pickleball. It is accessible, fun, and a great way to stay fit. I have been passionate about pickleball since a while, and now the association has grown stronger, as the All India Pickleball Association has announced me as the brand ambassador for the sport, which is growing so fast!
"It’s inspiring to see how the sport is evolving and I hope my journey inspires many more women to pick up a paddle and join this vibrant community.”
She further added, “It was a wonderful experience to be a part of the WPC Series, both as a brand ambassador and as a participant.
Being involved in such an exciting and dynamic event, where the passion for pickleball is so evident, was truly rewarding. I am privileged and grateful for this opportunity to be part of the sport and to encourage more people, especially women, to get involved."
Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA, expressed his excitement: "We are proud to announce Mandira Bedi as the face of Pickleball in India, Mandira dons many hats – from actress and cricket anchor to author and fitness icon – and now adds another with her role in AIPA.
Her boundless energy and unwavering dedication resonate with both our association and the spirit of Pickleball. She is truly the perfect choice to inspire and lead the growth of this sport across India, especially among women and new players."
Sunil Valavalkar, Founder of AIPA, also shared his enthusiasm: “AIPA is delighted to announce Mandira Bedi as its Brand Ambassador.
Her reputation as a sports enthusiast, fitness advocate, and influential personality aligns perfectly with our mission to promote Pickleball across India.
We look forward to working together to grow the sport. Mandira Bedi's involvement will significantly enhance AIPA's efforts to promote Pickleball, encourage participation, and develop the sport nationwide."
As AIPA’s Brand Ambassador, Mandira Bedi will play a key role in increasing the sport’s visibility and encouraging women to embrace Pickleball for fitness, fun, and camaraderie.
With her passion and commitment, AIPA is confident that Pickleball will continue to thrive and expand as a sport that welcomes players of all ages and backgrounds.