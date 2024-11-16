Other Sports

AIPA Announces Mandira Bedi As Brand Ambassador Of Pickleball In India

Mandira Bedi actively participated in 19+ mixed doubles intermediate category in the ongoing World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series, powered by the World Pickleball League (WPBL), at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), Mumbai, from November 12-17, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
World Pickleball Championship event
World Pickleball Championship event | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) is proud to announce Mandira Bedi as the Brand Ambassador of Pickleball. Known for her multi-faceted career as an actress, cricket anchor, author and fitness enthusiast, Mandira embodies the passion and energy that AIPA aims to bring to Pickleball in India. (More Sports News)

Mandira’s association with AIPA is poised to inspire increased female participation in the sport, already on a strong growth trajectory with women making up 40% of the total players globally and continuing to grow at a faster rate than men.

Mandira Bedi actively participated in 19+ mixed doubles intermediate category in the ongoing World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series, powered by the World Pickleball League (WPBL), at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), Mumbai, from November 12-17, 2024.

With ITC Bingo! as the title sponsor, this event brings together top Pickleball talent from around the world, on the Indian stage.

In her statement, Mandira Bedi shared, “I really love and enjoy playing pickleball. It is accessible, fun, and a great way to stay fit. I have been passionate about pickleball since a while, and now the association has grown stronger, as the All India Pickleball Association has announced me as the brand ambassador for the sport, which is growing so fast!

"It’s inspiring to see how the sport is evolving and I hope my journey inspires many more women to pick up a paddle and join this vibrant community.”

She further added, “It was a wonderful experience to be a part of the WPC Series, both as a brand ambassador and as a participant.

Being involved in such an exciting and dynamic event, where the passion for pickleball is so evident, was truly rewarding. I am privileged and grateful for this opportunity to be part of the sport and to encourage more people, especially women, to get involved."

Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA, expressed his excitement: "We are proud to announce Mandira Bedi as the face of Pickleball in India, Mandira dons many hats – from actress and cricket anchor to author and fitness icon – and now adds another with her role in AIPA.

Her boundless energy and unwavering dedication resonate with both our association and the spirit of Pickleball. She is truly the perfect choice to inspire and lead the growth of this sport across India, especially among women and new players."

The final of the World Pickleball Championship series will be played on November 17. - Photo: Special Arrangement
World Pickleball Championship Series: Mumbai Host India's First WPC Event

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sunil Valavalkar, Founder of AIPA, also shared his enthusiasm: “AIPA is delighted to announce Mandira Bedi as its Brand Ambassador.

Her reputation as a sports enthusiast, fitness advocate, and influential personality aligns perfectly with our mission to promote Pickleball across India.

We look forward to working together to grow the sport. Mandira Bedi's involvement will significantly enhance AIPA's efforts to promote Pickleball, encourage participation, and develop the sport nationwide."

As AIPA’s Brand Ambassador, Mandira Bedi will play a key role in increasing the sport’s visibility and encouraging women to embrace Pickleball for fitness, fun, and camaraderie.

With her passion and commitment, AIPA is confident that Pickleball will continue to thrive and expand as a sport that welcomes players of all ages and backgrounds.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Undergoes Scans In Australia Amid Injury Concerns - Report
  2. India Tour Of Australia 2024: Shubman Gill Fractures Left Thumb, Doubtful For Perth Test
  3. Ranji Trophy: Shami's Seven-wicket Comeback Hands Bengal Thrilling Win Over MP
  4. IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak Smash Splendid Centuries As Records Tumble In Johannesburg
  5. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
Football News
  1. ISL: Nathan Rodrigues Wants To Be Consistent After Scoring In Back-to-back Matches
  2. Indian Super League: Top Five Players With Most Goals For A Single Club
  3. I-League Owners Slam AIFF Over Broadcast Rights Chaos, Hint At FIFA Escalation
  4. CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-finals Leg 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
  5. Italy Vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6 Fixture
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch Tennis Match
  2. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, ATP Finals: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. Senior Hockey National Championship 2024: Odisha Beat Haryana To Claim First-Ever Title
  2. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When And Where To Watch
  3. India 3-0 China Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Unbeaten IND Thrash CHN In Rajgir
  4. IND 3-0 CHN, Women's ACT 2024: Unbeaten India Dominate China In Rajgir To Top Table
  5. KOR Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: South Korea Claim First Win With 4-0 Victory Over Thailand

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur: Protestors Torch Houses Of MLAs Over Killing Of 3 Persons, Curfew Imposed In Imphal Valley
  2. Election Commission Seeks Responses From BJP, Congress Over Poll Conduct Violations
  3. Kashmir: Teenagers' Deaths In SUV Crash Spark Calls For Action On Underage Driving
  4. PM Modi Begins 5-Day Visit To Nigeria, Guyana And Brazil
  5. Baba Siddique Case: Punjab Police Arrest Suspect In Connection To NCP Leader Murder
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  2. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  4. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  5. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
US News
  1. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  2. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  3. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  4. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  5. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
World News
  1. Georgia: Election Chief Doused In Paint As Protests Continue Following Parliamentary Vote
  2. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
  3. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  4. Sexual Abuse, Rape Used As Weapons Of War In Sudan | War Against Women
  5. US To Return 1,440 Stolen Antiquities Valued Rs 83 Crores To India
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws