The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) launched the World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series at Mumbai’s iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI). (More Sports News)
Running from November 12 to 17, the tournament has drawn over 55 international athletes representing 16 countries, marking a significant milestone as the championship makes its Indian debut. Previously held in Vietnam and Bali, this edition is powered by the World Pickleball League (WPBL) and promises high-intensity competition.
The event kicked off with resounding success for the Indian contingent, whose players put on outstanding performances across multiple categories, highlighting the country's growing stature in the global pickleball scene.
In the Boys’ Under-14 Advanced Plus division, Neel Linge secured the gold medal, with Aarisha Aga Choubey following closely to take silver. The Boys’ Under-18 Advanced Plus category saw Ritam Chawla clinch the top podium spot, while Shourya Kukrecha earned a commendable silver.
The girls’ events were equally impressive. In the Under-14 Advanced Plus group, Anushka Chhabra won gold, and Jahnavi Iyer took silver. The Under-18 girls’ category showcased Agnimitra Bhavatosh Bhattacharya as she seized gold, while Naomi Amalsadiwala secured silver.
In the men’s singles competitions, Rohit Patil triumphed in the 19+ Advanced category, earning gold, with Christian Josua Luna claiming silver. The Men’s Singles Advanced Plus 35+ division was topped by Manickavasagam Sethu with a stellar gold-winning performance, followed by Aditya Doshi who secured silver. Meanwhile, in the 50+ Men’s Advanced category, Gordon Watson emerged as the gold medalist, and Ajay Kumar took home silver.
The doubles matches brought further excitement. The Junior Mixed Doubles Under-14 Advanced Plus category saw Aaradhya Satpute and Neel Linge teaming up to win gold, with Shravan Wankhade and Shivannya Pardeshi earning silver. In the Junior Mixed Doubles Under-18 Advanced division, Arjun Singh and Naomi Amalsadiwala claimed gold.
The Mixed Doubles 35+ Advanced category featured a thrilling victory for Debbie Dcruz and Samrat Kapur, who won gold, while Pooja Rao and Anand K finished with silver. In the Women’s Singles 19+ Advanced category, Kavya J clinched gold, with Pakhi Bhatt securing silver. The Women’s Singles 35+ Advanced event crowned Shraddha Damani as the champion with gold, while Sindoor Mittal earned silver.
To ensure nationwide viewership, the tournament is being broadcast digitally by Amuzi Sports and on television by Doordarshan. The highly anticipated quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals are set for November 15, 16, and 17.
Jan Papi, the founder of Pickleball Global and the WPC Series, expressed his enthusiasm for this historic event: “Bringing the World Pickleball Championship Series to India for the first time is truly exciting. India’s vibrant sports culture and the rapid growth of pickleball here make it an ideal host. We are thrilled with the support from AIPA and confident this week will showcase pickleball’s global appeal.”
AIPA President Arvind Prabhoo shared his pride: “This event is a significant moment for Indian pickleball. Partnering with iconic organizations for the WPC Series is a step forward for the sport, cementing India’s position on the international stage. We are committed to making this a memorable experience for players and fans alike.”