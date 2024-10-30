As pickleball gains traction globally, India is fast becoming one of the sport’s most enthusiastic adopters. Leading the charge is former tennis star Gaurav Natekar, founder and CEO of the World Pickleball League (WPBL). (More Sports News)
Natekar has long been associated with tennis, but his latest venture shows his commitment to promoting pickleball’s explosive growth in India, leveraging his passion and experience to launch a franchise-based pickleball league.
He explained that pickleball, a dynamic blend of tennis and table tennis, surged in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering people a low-contact, accessible sport.
“The pandemic was a tough time for everyone,” Natekar reflected. “People were stuck at home with limited recreational options. Pickleball provided a platform for people to stay fit, connect and build a community.”
Despite the sport of pickleball existing for decades, it was only after the pandemic that the sport truly took off, Natekar noted.
Recognizing this momentum, he saw an opportunity to create a structured league, one that would offer both aspirational and established players a platform to compete.
Natekar’s vision aims to elevate pickleball in India, making it “more than just a trend” and an “opportunity to be part of a new sport.” He continued, “Tennis will always be special for me, but being one of the first to propel the pickleball revolution in the country was an opportunity I couldn’t refuse.”
WPBL’s Ambitious Beginnings
Although pickleball has yet to gain formal recognition from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Natekar believes the timing is right. "India is one of the fastest adopters of pickleball globally, with a growing daily interest,” he shared. “We are just three months away from the inaugural season, and excitement is only building. We’ve received tremendous response from stakeholders.”
The WPBL will launch with six teams, each representing a different city. Star power has already added to the league's allure with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu securing the Chennai franchise, becoming WPBL’s first team owner. "With Samantha on board, the other team owners will be announced soon,” Natekar confirmed.
The league is set to debut in January 2025 with six teams, and with support from Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India (SETVI) and the All-India Pickleball Association (AIPA), it aims to set new standards for the sport.
Inclusivity And Community At WPBL’s Core
True to pickleball’s inclusive nature, WPBL aims to ensure participation across genders and ages. “Pickleball is age and gender-agnostic, which is the beauty of this sport,” Natekar emphasized.
Among the current player base, 40% are women, and Natekar intends to maintain this diversity within the league. WPBL will feature both male and female players, providing opportunities for Indian athletes to compete alongside seasoned international talent.
One significant departure from conventional franchise leagues is WPBL’s decision to forego player auctions. Instead, franchises will directly involve themselves in player selection, allowing Indian players to benefit from grassroots initiatives and training programs in their cities.
“Indian pickleball players are already making a mark at continental and global levels,” he said proudly. “We’ll collaborate with each franchise owner on training and development initiatives, ensuring that young, homegrown talent gets the support they need to excel.”
Balancing National And International Talent
To maintain a healthy mix of talent, each WPBL team will consist of 6-8 players, with both Indian and foreign players represented.
“We want a balanced roster that allows players to connect with their peers, learn from international experience, and take pickleball to the next level,” Natekar explained.
WPBL hopes this exchange will enrich the playing experience for Indian athletes and cultivate a competitive league atmosphere.
What’s Next For Gaurav Natekar?
While WPBL is Natekar’s current priority, his passion for tennis remains unwavering. “The World Pickleball League is at a very nascent stage,” he said. “With the inaugural edition just months away, our focus is on building this league. Tennis will always be special to me, and I will continue to support it with full enthusiasm and devotion.”
Through WPBL, Natekar is not only championing a new sport but also building a bridge for athletes and fans to discover pickleball’s community-oriented spirit.
The league is planning to include one more female owner after Samantha acquired the Chennai franchise. The first season will run from 24 January to 2 February, with a single-city format instead of a caravan style.