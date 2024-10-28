India Masters Pickleball Championship Final: Armaan Bhatia Seals Triple Crown With Maiden Doubles Title

Armaan Bhatia achieved a triple crown feat on Sunday, October 27 at the PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship final, held at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association Stadium. After securing titles in both men's singles and mixed doubles earlier in the day, he teamed up with Harsh Mehta to clinch their first Pro men's doubles title. (More Sports News)
In the first game, a brilliant crosscourt backhand from Armaan saw the Indians bag the first point. Estareja and Hargreaves could only bag the first point when a shot from the latter landed beyond Armaan's reach and the score was at 3-1.
The Indian duo soon bagged the first game 11-3 and although the margin was big, Roman and Mitchell ensured that their opponents didn't have an easy time against them, with both pairs being almost equal in performance.
In the second game, after switching ends, an unforced error from Mitchell Hargreaves allowed the Indian duo to claim the first point once again. Roman Estareja and Hargreaves finally got on the scoreboard when one of Harsh Mehta's shots landed in the net, bringing the score to 4-1.
The Indian pair wasted no time in the second game, quickly racing to an impressive 11-2 finish to secure the men's doubles title.
Earlier in the tournament, Armaan and Harsh breezed through the opening rounds, starting with a dominant 15-5 win against fellow Indians Harsh Shah and Dhiren Patel. They followed up with another victory by the same margin against Kenta Miyoshi and Tom Evans. Although they faced a tougher challenge in the quarterfinals against Leander Lazaro and Willy Chung, they ultimately triumphed with a scoreline of 11-10, 4-11, 11-6.
In the semifinal, Armaan and Harsh beat seventh-seeded Jason Taylor and Jai Grewal 11-3, 11-9 to sail into the summit showdown.
The Estareja-Hargreaves duo beat Shivraj Bhati and Vivaan Patel 15-0 in the opening round and then followed it up with a 15-1 win against Ravi Ranjan and Diwakar Agarwal. In the quarterfinals, they faced a slight challenge from the Indian duo of Divyanshu Katari and Ronav Motiani but won the match 2-11, 11-6, 11-5.
In the semifinals, Estareja and Hargreaves beat third-seed pair Dusty Boyer and Naveen Beasley 11-9, 11-7 to move into the finals.