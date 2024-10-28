Other Sports

India Masters Pickleball Championship Final: Armaan Bhatia Seals Triple Crown With Maiden Doubles Title

Armaan Bhatia had earlier clinched the men's Pro Singles title, defeating USA's Dusty Boyer in a nail-biting final

Armaan Bhatia and Harsh Mehta clinched their first Pro mens doubles title
Armaan Bhatia and Harsh Mehta clinched their first Pro men's doubles title at the PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Armaan Bhatia achieved a triple crown feat on Sunday, October 27 at the PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship final, held at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association Stadium. After securing titles in both men's singles and mixed doubles earlier in the day, he teamed up with Harsh Mehta to clinch their first Pro men's doubles title. (More Sports News)

In the first game, a brilliant crosscourt backhand from Armaan saw the Indians bag the first point. Estareja and Hargreaves could only bag the first point when a shot from the latter landed beyond Armaan's reach and the score was at 3-1.

The Indian duo soon bagged the first game 11-3 and although the margin was big, Roman and Mitchell ensured that their opponents didn't have an easy time against them, with both pairs being almost equal in performance.

Representative photo for World Pickleball Championship. - Pickleball World Tour
Mumbai To Host World Pickleball Championship In November

BY PTI

In the second game, after switching ends, an unforced error from Mitchell Hargreaves allowed the Indian duo to claim the first point once again. Roman Estareja and Hargreaves finally got on the scoreboard when one of Harsh Mehta's shots landed in the net, bringing the score to 4-1.

The Indian pair wasted no time in the second game, quickly racing to an impressive 11-2 finish to secure the men's doubles title.

Earlier in the tournament, Armaan and Harsh breezed through the opening rounds, starting with a dominant 15-5 win against fellow Indians Harsh Shah and Dhiren Patel. They followed up with another victory by the same margin against Kenta Miyoshi and Tom Evans. Although they faced a tougher challenge in the quarterfinals against Leander Lazaro and Willy Chung, they ultimately triumphed with a scoreline of 11-10, 4-11, 11-6.

In the semifinal, Armaan and Harsh beat seventh-seeded Jason Taylor and Jai Grewal 11-3, 11-9 to sail into the summit showdown.

The Estareja-Hargreaves duo beat Shivraj Bhati and Vivaan Patel 15-0 in the opening round and then followed it up with a 15-1 win against Ravi Ranjan and Diwakar Agarwal. In the quarterfinals, they faced a slight challenge from the Indian duo of Divyanshu Katari and Ronav Motiani but won the match 2-11, 11-6, 11-5.

In the semifinals, Estareja and Hargreaves beat third-seed pair Dusty Boyer and Naveen Beasley 11-9, 11-7 to move into the finals.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC CWC League Two: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later
  3. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  4. Why Did Mohammed Shami Say Sorry To BCCI? Check India Pacer's Message
  5. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? India Legend Throws Major Hint About Possible Return
Football News
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. IND-U17 vs THA-U17, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India’s 2-3 Loss to Thailand Leaves Their Fate Hanging
  3. West Ham 2-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Red Devils Lose, Pressure Mounts On Ten Hag
  4. Mumbai City FC 1-1 Odisha FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Islanders Share Points With Kalinga Warriors
  5. India 1-1 Nepal Highlights, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: NEP-W Win On Penalty Shootouts In Wild Kathmandu Tie
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Militants Fire At Army Vehicle In Akhnoor Sector; Search Ops Launched
  2. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  3. Madrasas In Kerala: What The NCPCR Chairman Got Wrong
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. CPI(M) MLA Suspended Over Alleged Misbehaviour With Woman Journalist
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Leaders Offer 'Unwavering' Support To Kashmir Until They Achieve Rights To 'Self-Determination'
  2. Georgia’s Ruling Party Wins Another Term Amid Disputes
  3. Japan: PM Ishiba's Party Struggles Against Corruption Backlash
  4. Israel: Apparent Truck Attack On Bus Stop Near Mossad Headquarters Wounds Dozens
  5. Lahore Tops World’s Most Polluted Cities List, Delhi Follows With ‘Severe’ AQI | Check List
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs