New Zealand Vs England 3rd T20I: ENG Win Series After Wash Out In Auckland

New Zealand Vs England 3rd T20I Match Report: Eden Park in Auckland was the venue for Thursday's T20I finale, and New Zealand only faced three balls before the first rain delay, which lasted just under two hours.

Captains Harry Brook and Mitchell Santner in conversation after Thursday's abandonment
Captains Harry Brook and Mitchell Santner in conversation after Thursday's abandonment
  • England won the T20I series 1-0 against New Zealand following another abandonement

  • England's third T20I in New Zealand was washed out in Auckland on Thursday

  • New Zealand only faced three balls before the first rain delay, which lasted just under two hours

England's third T20I in New Zealand was washed out in Auckland on Thursday, meaning the visitors won the series 1-0 following another abandonment in the opening match.

The first match in the three-ball series, which forms part of a wider T20I and ODI tour for Brendon McCullum's men ahead of the Ashes, was called off due to rain before the Black Caps could bat in Christchurch. 

England then achieved a dominant 65-run victory in the second match – also in Christchurch – on Monday.

Eden Park in Auckland was the venue for Thursday's T20I finale, and New Zealand only faced three balls before the first rain delay, which lasted just under two hours.

The Black Caps restarted with the day's play being revised to 14 overs per team, and they overcame Brydon Carse's dismissal of Tim Robinson to reach 38-1.

But before the end of the fourth over, the heavens opened again, and though there was briefly hope that the teams may be able to play eight overs apiece, the match was eventually called off due to continued rain.

Both teams will hope the weather improves ahead of the 50-over series, which starts at Mount Maunganui on Sunday before moving on to Hamilton and Wellington next week.

Data Debrief: Rain helps England maintain strong record

England have now won four of their last six bilateral multi-game T20I series against New Zealand, though this victory did not exactly come in the manner they envisioned.

Only 3.4 damp overs were played on Thursday, after New Zealand were unable to face a single ball in the first T20I last week. 

Published At:
