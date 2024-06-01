Sports

NBA: Sacramento Kings Extend Head Coach Mike Brown Through 2026-27

According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $30 million with Brown’s base salary to be $8.5 million annually. He will have the opportunity to earn $10 million per year with bonuses

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center on April 14, 2024 in Sacramento, California.
The Sacramento Kings and head coach Mike Brown have agreed to a contract extension through 2026-27. (More Sports News)

According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $30 million with Brown’s base salary to be $8.5 million annually. He will have the opportunity to earn $10 million per year with bonuses.

In his first year with the Kings a season ago, Brown led the team to a 48-34 record and its first playoff appearance in 16 years. He was named 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year.

BY Stats Perform

Sacramento went 46-36 this past season and beat Golden State in its first game before losing a play-in game for the eighth seed to New Orleans.

Brown and Rick Adelman are the only Kings coaches to lead the team to a winning record in any season since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985.

Brown has a 441-226 record as head coach with Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento.

