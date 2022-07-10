Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Mumbai City FC Sign Aussie Defender Rostyn Griffiths Ahead Of New Indian Super League Season

Rostyn Griffiths started his career with then-English Premier League side Blackburn Rovers before moving to Australia to ply his trade.

Rostyn Griffiths was with Mumbai City's sister club, Melbourne City.
Rostyn Griffiths was with Mumbai City's sister club, Melbourne City. Photo: Mumbai City FC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 5:30 pm

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Sunday announced the signing of central defender Rostyn Griffiths. (More Football News)

The 34-year-old joins the Islanders from fellow City Football Group side and A-League outfit Melbourne City FC after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract which runs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

He won the A-League Premiers and Championship double in the 2020/21 season and also featured in the club's debut continental campaign at the 2022 AFC Champions League, before getting his hands on a second consecutive Premiers title in 2021/22 with the Melbourne-based club. 

Griffiths started his career with then-Premier League side Blackburn Rovers before moving to Australia to ply his trade. He made his A-league debut with Adelaide United and went on to represent North Queensland Fury and Central Coast Mariners, where he had a very successful spell, winning the Premiers in the 2011/12 season. 

Related stories

Odisha FC Sign Raynier Fernandes On Loan From Mumbai City

Paul Pogba’s Elder Brother, Florentin, Joins Indian Super League Side ATK Mohun Bagan For Two Years

AFC Champions League 2022: Mumbai City FC End Historic Campaign With Win Over Air Force Club

Griffiths then featured for China's Guangzhou City and the Dutch club Roda JC before returning to A-league with Perth Glory.

Prior to joining Melbourne City, he turned out for Uzbek side Pakhtakor Tashkent in the 2017/18 Uzbekistan Super League. 

He has a total of 321 appearances and 23 goals to his name in his club career so far.  

"Personally, this is a new challenge in my life and I’m ready for it. The club's vision and ambition is a huge factor in helping my decision to come here along with what Des Buckingham intends to build here at Mumbai City," Griffiths was quoted as saying in a media release. 

The club's head coach Des Buckingham described the 34-year-old as a top player.

Tags

Sports Football Mumbai City FC Rostyn Griffiths Indian Super League ISL Melbourne City FC City Football Group Blackburn Rovers AFC Champions League Des Buckingham Indian Football Football Transfer
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read