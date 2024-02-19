Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PSL Match On TV And Online

Where to watch the Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 match?

One can stream the Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

When and where is the Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 match happening?

The Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match will be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, on February 20, Tuesday at 7:30 P.M IST.