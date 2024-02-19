Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PSL Match On TV And Online

Match 5 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 sees Multan Sultans take on Islamabad United at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. (More Cricket News)
The Multan Sultans enter this clash on the back of a superb display in the first fixture against the Karachi Kings, and thus establishing themselves as one of the most dominant forces in the tournament. Dawid Malan and Reeza Hendricks were in the thick of things as Sultans posted a target of 185.
Their bowling attack led by Mohammad Ali (3/23) and Abbas Afridi (2/16) were crucial in Karachi Kings' meagre score of 130/8 in their 20 overs.
As for Islamabad United, Shadab Khan-led side started off their PSL sojourn with a victory over Lahore Qalandars. Their eight wicket win in the tourney signalled a sign that they can go far in this tournament.
Where to watch the Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 match?
One can stream the Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.
Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.
In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).
When and where is the Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 match happening?
The Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match will be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, on February 20, Tuesday at 7:30 P.M IST.
Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United Squad Information
Islamabad United (ISL) Squad: Imad Wasim, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Azam Khan, Tymal Mills, Rumman Raees, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Obed McCoy, Naseem Shah, Jordan Cox, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Matthew Forde, Muhammad Waseem, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah and Shahab Khan.
Multan Sultans (MUL) Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Johnson Charles, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Olly Stone, Usama Mir, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Muhammad Shehzad, Mohammad Ali, Faisal Akram, Ihsanullah, Yasir Khan and Aftab Ibrahim.