Pakistan Super League Gears Up For Ninth Edition - In Pics

The ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) approaches, with organisers hard at work to prepare for the grand opening ceremony that will precede the first match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United on February 17, 2024. The Qalandars are the defending champions, having won their second title last time around, and the joint-most successful team alongside Islamabad United.

February 16, 2024

Pakistan Super League | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Police officer stand guard billboards with pictures of cricket players displayed at an entry gate of the Gaddafi Stadium in preparation for upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan. Young aspiring fast bowlers such as Shamar Joseph of West Indies will showcase their skills in Pakistan's premier domestic Twenty20 competition starting this weekend.

Pakistan Super League | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Performers rehearsal for opening ceremony of upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan Super League | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Lahore Qalandars's skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, center with glasses, and teammates attend a training session in preparation for upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan Super League | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan Super League | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan Super League | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Members of ground staff prepare pitches for upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan Super League | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Workers clean seats in preparation for upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan Super League | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

A billboard with pictures of cricket players is displayed outside the Gaddafi Stadium in preparation for upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan Super League | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

A police officer stands guard next to a huge model of wickets and bat displayed outside the Gaddafi Stadium in preparation for upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan Super League | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

A motorcyclist rides past billboards with pictures of cricket players displayed outside the Gaddafi Stadium in preparation for upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan.

