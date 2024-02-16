Pakistan Super League Gears Up For Ninth Edition - In Pics

Police officer stand guard billboards with pictures of cricket players displayed at an entry gate of the Gaddafi Stadium in preparation for upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan. Young aspiring fast bowlers such as Shamar Joseph of West Indies will showcase their skills in Pakistan's premier domestic Twenty20 competition starting this weekend.
Performers rehearsal for opening ceremony of upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Lahore Qalandars's skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, center with glasses, and teammates attend a training session in preparation for upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Members of ground staff prepare pitches for upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Workers clean seats in preparation for upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan.
A billboard with pictures of cricket players is displayed outside the Gaddafi Stadium in preparation for upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan.
A police officer stands guard next to a huge model of wickets and bat displayed outside the Gaddafi Stadium in preparation for upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan.
A motorcyclist rides past billboards with pictures of cricket players displayed outside the Gaddafi Stadium in preparation for upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament, in Lahore, Pakistan.