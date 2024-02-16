Sports

Pakistan Super League Gears Up For Ninth Edition - In Pics

The ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) approaches, with organisers hard at work to prepare for the grand opening ceremony that will precede the first match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United on February 17, 2024. The Qalandars are the defending champions, having won their second title last time around, and the joint-most successful team alongside Islamabad United.