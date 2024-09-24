Motorsport

Fernando Alonso's Arrival In India: A Moment Of Celebration For Motorsports Fans

Fresh off an eighth-place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix 2024, Fernando Alonso visited Chennai as part of a four-month series of sporting and cultural activities to highlight Cognizant's association with F1 and its achievements

f1-fernando-alonso-india-cognizant
Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso in India. Photo: X | Cognizant
info_icon

When the two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso arrived in India, the motorsports community of the nation erupted in celebration. On Spetmeber 23, Monday visiting Chennai, the Spaniard took a moment to appreciate the technological support provided by IT firm Cognizant to the Aston Martin Aramco F1 team over the past three years. (More Motorsports News)

Fresh off an eighth-place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix, Alonso visited Chennai as part of a four-month series of sporting and cultural activities to highlight Cognizant's association with F1 and its achievements.

During the event, Alonso shared insights into the intersection of technology and racing in Formula 1. "Teamwork is essential. In Aston Martin, we have 1,000 people working on these two cars. Each one of them plays a key role in our success," he stated.

After the event, the 43-year-old tweeted, “Hello India! Great day celebrating @Cognizant! Technology Aston Martin Formula 1.”

The gathering was also a unique opportunity for F1 fans to engage directly with their hero. It also enhanced their understanding of the sport’s technological advancements and Cognizant’s impact on racing performance.

"It's been extremely valuable to hear firsthand about the work the IT company is doing with us at the race-track," Alonso said.

"Over the last three years, the firm's advances in technology and support for the team have been pivotal in helping us improve and achieve results on and off the track", the Aston Martin driver elaborated.

Through expertise in data, analytics, and machine learning, Cognizant has significantly enhanced Aston Martin's operations, driving innovation both on and off the track.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lesotho Vs Ghana, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: GHA Bat First In Tanzania - Check Playing XIs
  2. On This Day: India Crowned Inaugural T20 World Cup Champions After Beating Pakistan
  3. England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post
  4. ENG Vs AUS: Adil Rashid Says He Has No Plans To Retire 'Any Time Soon'
  5. United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics
  2. Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark
  3. Bonmati Aiming To Follow Cruyff's Footsteps In Creating Barcelona History
  4. MCI 2-2 ARS: Arsenal Cannot 'Tone Down' Dark Arts After Man City Draw, Says David James
  5. Man City Team News: Pep Guardiola Not Concerned About Kevin De Bruyne's Inter Injury
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy 3rd Time In 3 Months: All That Happened In The 3 Meetings
  2. Pune Airport To Be Renamed, Port Blair Name Changed: How Renaming Has Picked Up Under Modi Govt
  3. Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface
  4. 'AI Regulation Needs To Be Done Now, Before Big Tech Takes Over' | Saurabh Bhattacharjee
  5. Laapataa Ladies Oscar Entry: Row Over Indian Film Body's Description Of Movie | Controversy Explained
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  2. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  3. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. From Climate Change To Multilateralism - United Nations’ 'Pact For The Future' Decoded
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  3. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  4. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  6. England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post
  7. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  8. Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface