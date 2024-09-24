Fernando Alonso's Arrival In India: A Moment Of Celebration For Motorsports Fans

When the two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso arrived in India, the motorsports community of the nation erupted in celebration. On Spetmeber 23, Monday visiting Chennai, the Spaniard took a moment to appreciate the technological support provided by IT firm Cognizant to the Aston Martin Aramco F1 team over the past three years. (More Motorsports News)
Fresh off an eighth-place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix, Alonso visited Chennai as part of a four-month series of sporting and cultural activities to highlight Cognizant's association with F1 and its achievements.
During the event, Alonso shared insights into the intersection of technology and racing in Formula 1. "Teamwork is essential. In Aston Martin, we have 1,000 people working on these two cars. Each one of them plays a key role in our success," he stated.
After the event, the 43-year-old tweeted, “Hello India! Great day celebrating @Cognizant! Technology Aston Martin Formula 1.”
The gathering was also a unique opportunity for F1 fans to engage directly with their hero. It also enhanced their understanding of the sport’s technological advancements and Cognizant’s impact on racing performance.
"It's been extremely valuable to hear firsthand about the work the IT company is doing with us at the race-track," Alonso said.
"Over the last three years, the firm's advances in technology and support for the team have been pivotal in helping us improve and achieve results on and off the track", the Aston Martin driver elaborated.
Through expertise in data, analytics, and machine learning, Cognizant has significantly enhanced Aston Martin's operations, driving innovation both on and off the track.
(With PTI inputs)