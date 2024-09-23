Motorsport

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024: Lando Norris Wins At Marina Bay, Pressure Piles On Max Verstappen In Title Chase

Lando Norris who did have a few brushes with the barriers, ultimately finished 20.94 seconds clear of second-place Verstappen, whose championship lead has now been cut to 52 points, though the Dutchman nevertheless remains the firm favourite to retain his crown

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 Lando Norris
Lando Norris won from pole in Singapore
info_icon

McLaren enjoyed a brilliant Singapore Grand Prix as Lando Norris closed the gap on Formula One drivers' championship leader Max Verstappen. (More Motorsports News)

Norris led from pole position on Sunday, and never looked likely to let that lead slip as he controlled the race from the off in a statement victory - his third race win of the season.

The Briton, who did have a few brushes with the barriers, ultimately finished 20.94 seconds clear of second-place Verstappen, whose championship lead has now been cut to 52 points, though the Dutchman nevertheless remains the firm favourite to retain his crown.

Oscar Piastri, the victor in Baku last time out, completed a superb weekend for McLaren by finishing third ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, though Daniel Ricciardo did do Red Bull a favour.

In what could well prove to be the final grand prix of his career, Ricciardo - racing for Red Bull's second team - pitted at the end in order to come out on soft tyres and take the fastest lap, which Norris had held.

"Thank you, Daniel," Verstappen said on the team radio when he was informed of the Australian's effort.

Charles Leclerc, who is third in the championship, completed the top five, but it was a day that belonged firmly to Norris and McLaren, who nudged themselves further clear at the top of the constructor standings.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. - | Photo: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Singapore GP: Red Bull's Verstappen Punished For Swearing In F1 News Conference

BY Associated Press

Lewis Hamilton, who had been in the hunt for a record-equalling fifth win in Singapore, crossed in sixth.

Data Debrief: Lights to flag

The driver occupying pole had only won two of the last five races in Singapore (Hamilton in 2018 and Carlos Sainz in 2023), but Norris was in a league of his own this time out.

Norris has now equalled Stirling Moss and John Surtees on 24 podiums, meaning David Coulthard (62) and Eddie Irvine (26) are the only Britons in F1 history to have secured more podium finishes without winning a world championship.

McLaren, meanwhile, have had at least one driver on the podium in the last 14 races, matching their second-best such streak, only behind a run of 19 they managed between Australia 2007 and Malaysia 2008.

Ricciardo did at least steal some of McLaren's thunder. Ten drivers have secured at least one fastest lap in 2024. The last season with at least 10 different drivers to record a fastest lap was 2012 (12).

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Drivers'

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 331

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) - 279

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 245

Constructors'

1. McLaren - 516

2. Red Bull - 475

3. Ferrari - 441

