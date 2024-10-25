Motorsport

Mexican Grand Prix: Alonso Opens Up Ahead Of Landmark 400th Race In Formula One

Fernando Alonso is gearing up for his landmark 400th Grand Prix this weekend, with the Spaniard believing the milestone highlights "my passion for F1"

Formula-1
Alonso will appear in his landmark 400th race this weekend
info_icon

Fernando Alonso is gearing up for his landmark 400th Grand Prix this weekend, with the Spaniard believing the milestone highlights "my passion for F1". (More Motorsport News)

The two-time world champion, who is ninth in this season's championship standings, will become the first driver to reach that figure at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Even after all these years, Alonso says getting behind the wheel "pays off all the sacrifices" for the demands of travelling to 24 races a year.

"To reach 400 now is a big number," he told F1's Beyond The Grid podcast. 

"Knowing that no one reached that number in the past - maybe someone does in the future, but not many, let's say a group of five or 10 maximum - it just demonstrates my love for racing, for F1, how much I enjoy this lifestyle, motor racing in general."

World champion in 2005 and 2006, Alonso acknowledged he could never have envisaged wracking up 400 races when he entered F1 as a teenager in 2001.

And the 43-year-old's achievement is even more remarkable, 15 years after he considered walking away from the sport for good.

"I think that guy in 2001, I was not really thinking too much about the future," he added. "The dream was coming alive, driving [in] F1, the first race.

"I didn't have a clear roadmap into my career. I didn't know exactly what the next race was, what my next team would be. I was improvising [and] every weekend was a new adventure.

"What I would say is that when I won the [second] championship in 2006, and then I joined McLaren, I had a three-year contract for 2007, 2008 and 2009, and I was 99% sure that 2009 would be my last F1 season. That was my very clear plan in my head.

"When I signed that contract, in my head at that time, it was like a long-term contract and three years may feel long, but this is the last. I had already fulfilled my dream. This was beyond my wildest imagination to be an F1 champion, so what else could I do here?

"I don't think that the 19-year-old, Minardi 2001 Fernando will think something strange about the 400 Grands Prix, because I was not thinking too much into the future. But in 2007, for sure, this would be a surprise."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. BAN Vs SA: Aiden Markram Seeks More Asian Glory After The Proteas Men Defeat Bangladesh
  3. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand Will Follow India's Bowling Blueprint In Pune, Says Luke Ronchi
  4. Maldives Vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series Final Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. IND-W Vs NZ-W, 1st ODI: Smriti Mandhana Hails India's Brilliant Bowling, Fielding After Ahmedabad Triumph
Football News
  1. Panathinaikos 1-4 Chelsea: Joao Felix Shines With Double In UEFA Conference League Victory In Athens
  2. Roberto Mancini Parts Ways With Saudi Arabia National Football Team As Head Coach
  3. Arsenal Vs Liverpool, Premier League: Preview, What To Expect, Players To Watch Out
  4. WSL: Leah Williamson Shines With England Amid Arsenal's Rocky Season Journey
  5. Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Marina Machans Share Points With Gaurs In Chennai | CFC 2-2 FCG
Tennis News
  1. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  4. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  5. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: Germany Coach 'Disappointed With Clock' After Penalty Shootout Controversy
  2. India 5-3 Germany Hockey Highlights: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match 2 Via Second-Half Heroics
  3. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller
  4. Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career
  5. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  2. The Rise Of Hoax Bomb Threats Disrupts Flight Operations Nationwide
  3. Full List: Congress Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
  4. Justice Sanjiv Khanna Appointed Next Chief Justice Of India
  5. Full List: NCP(SP) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
Entertainment News
  1. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  2. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  3. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  4. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  5. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. BRICS Summit 2024: Russia, China Push For Alternative Payment System
  2. US Confirms North Korea Troops In Russia, South Korea Deems Move As 'Grave Escalation' | What We Know
  3. Tropical Storm Trami Hits The Philippines, Triggering Floods And Landslides
  4. Sri Lanka Terror Threat: 2 Arrested For Allegedly Planning Terror Attack On Israelis
  5. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada Stars As Proteas Win By Seven Wickets In Dhaka
  6. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Hosts Are 73/3 At Stumps As English Spinners Weave Their Magic In Rawalpindi
  7. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns
  8. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider