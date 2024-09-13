Motorsport

Lando Norris Targets Drivers' Championship Win By 'Fighting And Battling' Max Verstappen

Norris has shown his ability to challenge the three-time world champion on track this season, with the Briton finishing on the podium 10 times so far

Lando-Norris-Max-Verstappen
Lando Norris wants to win the drivers' championship by battling Max Verstappen.
Lando Norris wants to try and topple Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship on merit, despite McLaren confirming they will prioritise the Briton over Oscar Piastri. (More Motorsport News)

Norris, who is currently 62 points behind Verstappen ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, is looking to bounce back from his second-place finish in Monza. 

The Dutchman has not won in his last six Grand Prix's, which is his worst run since the end of the 2020 season, but Norris has only closed the gap to him by seven points in the standings. 

McLaren's team principal Andrea Stella revealed the team would "bias" their operations towards Norris as they seek to win the drivers' and constructors' titles this season.

"I don't want to be given a championship," Norris started. 

"Yes, it would be great to have a championship, and in the short term you feel amazing, but I don't think you'd be proud of that in the long run.

"It's not how I want to win a championship."

Norris has shown his ability to challenge the three-time world champion on track this season, with the Briton finishing on the podium 10 times so far. 

The pair also locked horns at the Austrian Grand Prix, with Norris and Verstappen colliding on lap 64, forcing the former to retire in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in deciding who claims the drivers' championship. 

Norris needs to gain an average of just under eight points a weekend over the remaining eight Grand Prix's to beat Verstappen to the title but wants to do it the right way.

"I want to win it by fighting against Max and beating Max, beating my competitors and proving I'm the best on track. That's how I want to race," Norris said. 

But both Norris and Piastri played down the idea the Australian might be asked to sacrifice a win for his team-mate.

Norris said: "Probably not. In general, probably for lower positions, but if he's fought for a win and he's deserving of a win, then he deserves to win.

"Oscar is still fighting for his own racing, he's still going out and doing his stuff. And it could be that there's no time this year that he needs to help me.

"It's more that I've got Oscar's help when needs be, but he's still going out with that intent of every session of fighting for himself."

"The team have asked me to help out, and I've said for the last few races that if I was asked, then I would," Piastri added.

"Of course, naturally, as a driver, it's never an easy thing or a simple thing to agree to. But again, there's a much bigger picture in play than just myself.

"It still needs some more discussions, but the main point is it's not just going to be me pulling over for Lando every race because that's how none of us, including Lando, want to race.

"Trying to go through all the scenarios is impossible. We don't want to discuss that publicly, but the main one is if we feel one has done a much better job on a weekend, whichever way it is, we want that person to be rewarded.

"And that's where it becomes a little bit tricky still."

