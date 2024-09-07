Motorsport

F1: Christian Horner Lauds Max Verstappen Attitude As He Eyes Red Bull Comeback

Verstappen saw his lead cut at the top of the drivers' championship to 62 points by McLaren's Lando Norris in Monza, with Charles Leclerc also closing the gap

f1-christian-horner-red-bull-max-verstappen
Christian Horner has praised Max Verstappen for his attitude during Red Bull's recent struggles
info_icon

Christian Horner has praised Max Verstappen's attitude during Red Bull's recent struggles, but he is confident the team can make a comeback in the final eight races. (More Motorsport News)

Verstappen saw his lead cut at the top of the drivers' championship to 62 points by McLaren's Lando Norris in Monza, with Charles Leclerc also closing the gap. 

The Dutchman has now gone five Grand Prix's without a pole position, his worst streak since the sixth race of the 2021 season (five). 

He has also failed to emerge victorious in his last six Grand Prix's, with the last time he stood on the top step being at Barcelona in June.

“What’s really impressed me with Max is how he’s really engaged in this process,” said Horner.

“He’s not panicking, he’s working with the engineers, he’s explaining very clearly where the issues are, he’s putting the time and effort in.

Jehan Daruvala ready to drive for Maserati MSG Racing in the Formula E - null
Jehan Daruvala Moves To Formula E, Leaves Behind F1 Dreams With No Regrets

BY

“He was in early this morning, he was on Zoom calls last week, he’ll be on the simulator before the next race, and he’s really working hard at this.

"I think he’s shown great maturity as a world champion, the way he’s working with the engineering group.

“Nobody likes the situation we’re in at the moment, nobody’s happy with it and we’ve got to work really hard to turn it around.

"But the one thing this team has is strength and depth in talent, and we’ll come back.”

Red Bull's struggles have also seen their advantage at the top of the constructors' standings evaporate, and are now only eight points clear of McLaren, with Ferrari 39 points off the pace. 

But a return to action next weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix offers the team a chance to bridge the gap to those below them. 

Only one driver has achieved more than one victory on the streets of Baku, with that man being Verstappen's team-mate, Sergio Perez, who won in 2021 and 2023.

The Mexican has scored the most points on the circuit (100), with only a Lewis Hamilton victory and fastest lap being enough to overtake the Red Bull driver (75). 

But Perez has now gone 10 consecutive Grands Prix without finishing in the top five of the standings, the same number of times as in his previous 41 races in Formula 1. 

However, Horner is optimistic that solutions can be put in place prior to the upcoming double header of Azerbaijan and Singapore.

“The most important thing is understanding the issue, and I think there are certain fixes that potentially can be introduced, perhaps not the resolve the whole issue but address some of it,” Horner said.

“I think we have a two-week period before Baku and Singapore and then we have another mini-break where we can work in-between Singapore and Austin, so this time now is crucial.”

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mark Wood Sidelined Until 2025 With Elbow Injury
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: Ben Duckett Hails Ollie Pope Resilience As Stand-in Skipper Hits Ton
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Centurion Ollie Pope Looks To Pile Up Misery On SL
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Hashmatullah Shahidi Hopeful For Indian Fans' Support In Noida
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Duckett, Pope Shine On Rain-Affected Day 1 At The Oval - In Pics
Football News
  1. Premier League: Ryan Gravenberch 'More Confident' At Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  2. 'I Am Done' - Steven Bergwijn Slams Ronald Koeman After Netherlands Snub
  3. 'Enzo Maresca One Of The Best', Says Noni Madueke After Flying Season Start
  4. The Best Is Yet To Come From Wales, Says Craig Bellamy After Turkiye Stalemate
  5. Didier Deschamps Ready For Criticism After 'Light Went Out' In Italy Defeat
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Taylor Fritz Overcomes Compatriot Frances Tiafoe, To Meet Jannik Sinner In Final
  2. Jannik Sinner Outlasts Jack Draper In 'Physical' US Open Semi-Final
  3. US Open: Ostapenko, Kichenok Win Women's Doubles Title At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka On TV And Online
  5. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bomb Threat: Vistara To Send Substitute Flight For Passengers Stranded In Turkey | A Look At Recent Incidents
  2. Manipur: 5 Killed As Fresh Violence Erupts In Jiribam | Recent Attacks In Strife-Torn State
  3. Day In Pics: September 07, 2024
  4. Cyanide, Drinks, Stealing: AP Police Arrest Three Women Serial Killers, Not The First Ones In India | A Recap Of Notorious Incidents In The Past
  5. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  2. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  3. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  4. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  5. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
World News
  1. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  2. Brazil Plane Crash: Cockpit Audio Indicates De-icing Problems, Investigators Say
  3. Typhoon Yagi: 2 Dead, 92 Injured In China's Hainan As Storm Makes Way To Northern Vietnam
  4. Rwanda: The story Of A Genocide, Gorillas, Gender And Growth
  5. The Growing Power Of Youth Action In India And Bangladesh
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Prachi, Arshad, Jyoti Fall Short; All Eyes On Athletics
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs