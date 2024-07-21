George Russell Bemoans Qualifying 'Disaster' At Hungarian Grand Prix

George Russell was left to rue "a fundamental error" that led to a "disaster" in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying. (More Motorsport News)
The Mercedes driver will start Sunday's race towards the back of the grid in 17th place after suffering a shock exit in Q1 on a dramatic day of qualifying at Hungaroring.
Russell did so as a result of his team failing to provide him with enough fuel in the wet-dry conditions.
"There are two factors," he told Sky Sports. "The first was I didn't do a good enough job at the beginning. The second was we didn't have enough fuel to complete the session.
"It was a disaster from both aspects. We should have got through comfortably. Not having enough fuel is a fundamental error from the team."
There were better fortunes for Oscar Piastri, who finished in second place and just 0.022 seconds behind team-mate Lando Norris, ensuring McLaren's first lock-out in qualifying since the 2012 British Grand Prix.
"It's cool to be here, especially when you get a result like this," he said. "Very happy, of course, but I missed out by two-hundredths, so you think of all the little things you could've done better.
"We had a bit of a tricky day on my side yesterday, but it's nice to bounce back this morning and obviously this afternoon in [qualifying].
"It wasn't easy - a lot of decisions on the fly - but to end up with both cars on the front row is an amazing result."