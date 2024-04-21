Though Red Bull's fastest driver Max Verstappen won the Chinese Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris who is yet to win a race in his career, remained the talk of the town, with his brilliant driving that clinched P2 ahead of Sergio Perez and resisted Red Bull's third 1-2 victory of the season. (More Motorsport News)
This is the 15th career and second podium of the year for the McLaren star Lando Norris. Taking the lead in the race in 5 laps, Norris maintained the perfect lap and had a perfect race with no mistakes. With this, he holds the record for most podiums without a single Grand Prix win. His teammate Oscar Pisatri who suffered damage in the car due to Lance Stroll's attack on Daniel Ricciardo, finished eighth.
The day in Shanghai went well for Scuderia Ferrari. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz starting the race from the sixth and seventh of the grid managed to finish under the top 5. However, unfortunately, this broke the streak of podium finishes that Sainz has been in the 2024 F1 season.
The most expert driver of Formula One currently, Fernando Alonso didn't fail to impress fans. He proved what it means when they say Old is Gold, several times. The Spaniard started on P3, and managed that pace, going wheels to wheels with Sergio Perez, Norris, and Carlos Sainz and then finally against Lewis Hamilton placed at P9 after the pitstop. But the Aston Martin driver with his beautiful moves surpassed the seven-time champion and made a seventh position finish behind the Ferrari rivals.
The race story of Lewis Hamilton was again a story of the old legends. Back from P18 the Briton overtook 9 cars, gaining points with a P9 finish. His teammate George Russell, who started from the eighth grid finished a place ahead, on P7.