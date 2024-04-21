Winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, listens to his national anthem flanked on the podium with second placed McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, and third Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico after the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo)

Winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, listens to his national anthem flanked on the podium with second placed McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, and third Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico after the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo)