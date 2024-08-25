Motorsport

Dutch Grand Prix: Lando Norris Ends Max Verstappen's Dominance - Check Drivers, Constructors Standings

The Red Bull superstar is now five races without a win, allowing Norris to close the gap in the drivers' championship to 70 points

Lando Norris got the better of Max Verstappen
Lando Norris ended Max Verstappen's run of victories at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, winning from pole despite being immediately passed by the Formula One champion. (More Motorsport News)

Verstappen had won his home race in each of the past three seasons since it returned to the calendar, but he qualified behind Norris on Saturday.

The Dutchman, racing for the 200th time in F1, still could have claimed another triumph, tearing away from Norris almost immediately as the pole-sitter endured another tricky start.

However, Verstappen was soon complaining about a lack of grip and could do little to stop Norris responding.

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates after winning the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. - (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
F1 Dutch GP 2024: Lando Norris Wins Max Verstappen's Home Race - Check Result

BY Uzma Fatima

The Briton stuck with his rival throughout the opening laps and then eased past into the lead at the first corner.

Once back in front, Norris assumed full control, disappearing off into the distance to win by 22.8 seconds as Verstappen was forced to settle for the second step on the podium.

The Red Bull superstar is now five races without a win, allowing Norris to close the gap in the drivers' championship to 70 points.

McLaren are also applying pressure in the constructors' championship, 30 points behind Red Bull now despite Oscar Piastri being beaten to third by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc following a lengthy battle.

Data Debrief: Dutch pole trend continues

Verstappen may have got in front early on, but he clearly was not confident he had the fastest car this weekend, having qualified behind Norris.

With the McLaren man instead winning, it means five of the past six Dutch Grands Prix have been won by the driver starting on pole, including Verstappen in each of his three prior triumphs.

Attention for Verstappen now turns to Italy and ending his five-race winless run, his longest such sequence since 11 in a row in the 2020 season.

Top 10

1. Lando Norris (McLaren)
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
6. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
7. George Russell (Mercedes)
8. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Drivers

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 295
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) - 225
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 192

Constructors

1. Red Bull - 434
2. McLaren - 404
3. Ferrari - 370

