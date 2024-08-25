Motorsport

F1 Dutch GP 2024: Lando Norris Wins Max Verstappen's Home Race - Check Result

For the McLaren star, Lando Norris, this marks his second career win. At Circuit Zandvoort, he crossed the finish line 20 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen, achieving one of the largest winning margins in Formula One history

lando-norris-dutch-grand-prix-2024-formula-one-ap-photo
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates after winning the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
info_icon

Lando Norris won the 2024 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix from pole position. Max Verstappen, competing in his home race and feeling 'goosebumps' from the support of the orange army, finished second as the RB20 struggled with tyre issues. (More Motorsport News)

Initially, just after the second lap, the Dutchman, cheered on by hundreds of Dutch fans, built a 0.9-second lead over the Briton, setting the fastest lap.

However, on the 17th lap of the 72-lap race, fortunes shifted for Zak Brown's team as Max Verstappen began to struggle, reporting on the radio, "I can't go faster." Lando Norris then took advantage, moving into the lead and maintaining it until the end, just as he had throughout the entire weekend.

For the McLaren star, Lando Norris, the Dutch Grand Prix 2024 marks his second career win. At Circuit Zandvoort, he crossed the finish line 20 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen, achieving one of the largest winning margins in Formula One history.

Apart from the Norris vs. Verstappen battle for the win, what captivated fans was the 'Forza Ferrari' performance despite a struggling weekend. Astonishingly, starting from sixth, Charles Leclerc managed to secure a podium finish, while Carlos Sainz, starting from eleventh, made it to the top five!

What went wrong with Mercedes at the Netherlands race, causing George Russell to drop from fourth to seventh, was somewhat offset by Lewis Hamilton's impressive rise from twelfth to eighth. However, Toto Wolff still has plenty to consider and improve with the Silver Arrows, as the team stands fourth in the Constructors' Championship with 266 points (before the Dutch GP).

(More to follow...)

