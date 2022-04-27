Michael Slater Domestic Violence: Former Cricketer Avoids Jail, But Taken To Hospital For Mental Health Reasons

Former Australia opener Michael Slater has been detained by police Tuesday night and taken to a mental health facility in Sydney. But the former opener had charges of domestic violence dismissed on mental health grounds by a Sydney local court on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Slater, 52, was charged by New South Wales state police last October with stalking and intimidation of his ex-partner. And he was due to appear before Waverley Local Court on Wednesday after he appealed for the charges to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

But the prosecutor told the court that Michael Slater had been detained by police and paramedics and was taken to the mental health unit at Sydney's Northern Beaches Hospital.

The Waverley Local Court on Wednesday ruled Michael Slater would not face time behind bars, approving the cricketer's claim that his actions were a result of his mental health issues.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. quoted the magistrate as saying there had been “significant changes” in Slater's circumstances since December and the former cricketer “has recognized his need to stay medicated and to stay on top of his mental health.”

According to reports, Slater had breached a restraining order by using a mobile phone to call and send dozens of text messages to his ex-partner. In December, he was ordered to check into a mental health facility as a condition of bail.

The ABC reported the court was told Slater had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder, alcohol addiction, borderline personality disorder and ADHD, and had spent more than 100 days in mental health facilities.

In a separate development, news.com.au reported that Michael Slater is under a fresh police investigation over an alleged domestic violence incident, just hours before he had similar charges dismissed.

"About 9.20pm (Tuesday 26 April 2022), officers attached to Northern Beaches Police Area Command were called to a unit on West Promenade, Manly, following reports of a domestic violence-related incident,” news.com.au reported quoting an NSW Police statement.

“On arrival, police were told a 52-year-old man had allegedly assaulted a 35-year-old woman.”

Michael Slater worked as a television commentator after retiring from international cricket. The right-handed batter played 74 Test matches for Australia from 1993-2001, scoring 5,312 runs at an average of almost 43.

(With agency inputs)