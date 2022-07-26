Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs India, 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch WI Vs IND Cricket Live

A ruthless Indian team is unlikely to take their foot off the pedal as they aim to top up a world-record winning feat with another clean sweep against the West Indies in the ODI series on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

India created a world record on Sunday by sealing their 12th consecutive series win in the ODI format against the West Indies -- the most against a team. The WI vs IND 3rd ODI scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

In this backdrop, head coach Rahul Dravid might be tempted to try out some of his reserve players but he will have to maintain a fine balance between keeping the momentum and testing his bench strength.

In the batting department, it is unlikely that Ruturaj Gaikwad would be preferred over Shubman Gill, who after two innings of 64 and 43 would not like to sit out.

Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson have also hit the straps with fifties in last game and Suryakumar Yadav is not expected to cool his heels at the expense of Ishan Kishan despite his twin failures in the first two games.

Kishan is seen as a timer of the ball who can use the Powerplay overs well by hitting over the in-field. He isn't a power hitter who can force the pace after 35th over and hence Samson is a better option despite him being a left hander.

It is still not certain whether Ravindra Jadeja will be available for the final game as Axar Patel after his match-winning knock of 64 in the second game could feel hard done by. Jadeja was ruled out of the first two games due to a knee niggle.

However, if Shikhar Dhawan wants two play two left-arm spinners, then Yuzvendra Chahal could be asked to rest but that will be at the cost of sacrificing variety in bowling attack. Arshdeep Singh could be tried out in place of Avesh Khan, who was a tad expensive in the second ODI.

Avesh and Prasidh Krishna have a similar type of hit the deck bowling style, getting deliveries to rear up from back of length or good length. It only warrants that one among the two should start in the eleven.

As far as West Indies is concerned, they have capable players but as a unit, they have failed to fire. They depend too much on individual brilliance of Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell or Romario Shepherd.

More importantly, the team hasn't shown resilience to win important moments that can impact the outcome of the match. West Indies could do well to use the experience of Jason Holder in the final game of the series.

The hosts would aim to put an end to their losing streak in ODIs, which has now stretched to eight matches, including a 0-3 loss to Bangladesh in the preceding rubber.

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI Match Details

Match: India's tour of the West Indies 2022, 3rd ODI match;

Date: July 27 (Wednesday), 2022;

Time: 7:00 PM IST/09:30 AM local;

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

How To Watch West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI?

Fans in India can watch the West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI match live on Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming of the second WI vs IND ODI cricket match will be available on FanCode.

West Indies vs India, ODI Head-To-Head Record

This will be the 139th ODI meeting between the West Indies and India. The head-to-head record is 69-63 in the favour of India. Two games ended in a tie while four ended in no result.

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.